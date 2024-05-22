Celebrities like Somizi Mhlongo and Kelly Khumalo have forged enduring friendships, supporting each other through thick and thin

Pearl Thusi and Nadia Jaftha enjoy a drama-free friendship, often sharing their fun moments on social media

DJ Zinhle and Moozlie have a close, sisterly bond, demonstrating that strong friendships can coexist with professional collaborations

The South African entertainment industry has given birth to sweet friendships that have stood the test of time. We have seen friendships being formed and broken, but others have created lasting bonds.

Friends like Somizi Mhlongo and Kelly Khumalo have stood in each other's corner, even when everyone was against them. Briefly News takes a look at some of the beautiful friendships our favs have formed over the years.

1. Kelly Khumalo and Somizi Mhlongo

Kelly Khumalo and Somizi are a true definition of a friend in need is a friend indeed. The stars have supported each other over the years, showing up at each other's special events, including children's birthday parties.

Somizi proved that he would always be in Kelly's corner with a touching post on his page. Part of the post read:

"Me and u have been there for each other in situations the world doesn't know about... Recently u have been tested not once but twice and still u rose for the occasion."

2. Pearl Thusi and Nadia Jaftha's drama-free friendship

Actress Pearl Thusi has had several friendships with fellow celebs over the years, but her friendship with Nadia Jaftha seems to be drama-free.

The stars who love sharing videos of their shenanigans on social media seem to always be enjoying each other's company and just vibing.

3. DJ Zinhle and Moozlie's sisterly relationship

DJ Zinhle and her friend and business partner Moozlie can easily be mistaken for sisters. The stars who also work together have shown Mzansi that it is possible to be best friends and also have a professional relationship.

4. Zahara and Vusi Nova's supportive friendship

We all know Vusi Nova loved his late friend Zahara dearly. The star has been praised for always supporting the late Loliwe hitmaker when she hit rock bottom.

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zahara's family did a selfless thing in honour of the late singer. After her passing, the Mkutukana family gifted the singer's guitar collection to her friend, Vusi Nova, saying they knew she would have wanted him to have them.

Just over a month after her tragic passing, it seems Zahara's family has begun distributing her belongings among her loved ones, and Vusi Nova wasn't left behind.

