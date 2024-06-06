Kelly Khumalo thanked her fans on Instagram for their unwavering support amid the challenges she faces due to her connection to Senzo Meyiwa's death

Kelly expressed deep gratitude, saying she feels and appreciates the love from her fans, who have stood by her through tough times

Fans responded to her heartfelt message with affirmations of their continued support, highlighting how her music has positively impacted their lives

Controversial South African singer Kelly Khumalo has thanked her fans for all the love and support they have shown her over the years. The star said she sees and feels it all.

Kelly Khumalo grateful for her supportive fans

Award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo has shared a heartfelt message to her fans. The star is always trending for the wrong reasons, mainly because of her connection to Senzo Meyiwa's death.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Empini singer thanked her fans. She said she felt the love and appreciated it. Kelly said her fans have stood with her even when the world was out to get her. She said:

"Again, I'm gonna say this, and I keep saying it, thank you. I see it all, and I feel it all immensely, like you will never know.

"And I just wanna say thank you for walking this interesting path with me. Thank you for supporting me, thank you for loving me beyond what meets the eye, beyond the noise, beyond all that is meant to destroy me."

Kelly Khumalo's fans react to her post

Fans headed to the timeline to respond to the star's video. Many said they would keep supporting the singer because her music heals them.

lungephi_jack said:

"Uhm Makhi, you saved me from myself multiple times. Uhm, you gave me hope in my darkest time. I love you ❤️"

@iam_umsabaungamazi wrote:

"Till the wheels fall Off ke Sana❤"

@the_empire_of_jordan added:

"I'm always gonna love you, Kelly. No matter what. Definitely a fact. No doubts. Stay strong. You are loved. You are a true Lioness. Built to overcome anything this world throws at you. ❤️❤️"

@treasured_precious_moments noted:

"Until the end of time Kelly♥️♥️ Until the end of time "

@charlieayabonga said:

"Makhi we are with you all they way❤️❤️❤️❤️love you ke sisi."

