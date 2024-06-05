A driven admitted attorney shared a post disclosing how she was jobless two years ago

In her post, Salem Sekome went on to explain that eventually got around to owning her own law practice

The post inspired many people online who showered her with congratulatory messages

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

An ambitious attorney credited God for her success. Image: @_salemsekome

Source: Instagram

A South African woman, Salem Sekome, shared a powerful testimony of overcoming life's adversities and living her wildest dreams.

Woman goes from unemployment to owning a law firm

In a TikTok post, Salem, an admitted attorney, shared how she was previously unemployed two years ago. However, through determination and her drive to succeed, she managed to secure her very own law firm.

A video shows a beautiful Salem proudly making her way into the high court for a case.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Acknowledging God for carrying her through her journey, the legal said:

"Every storm that I have passed, God carried me through it. Philippians 1 v 6."

Watch the video below:

SA congratulates admitted attorney

Salem's comments section was abuzz with love, positive vibes and congratulatory comments from netizens who were moved by her success story.

Thabiie M replied:

"You did that ! Congratulations ❤️."

Shela - Your Lawyer Bestie said:

"Saleeeeeem❤️YOU DID THAT!!! I’m sooo proud of you ."

It's just Lee reacted:

"God is so good ❤️."

Mbali Mngomezulu commented:

"Salem I’m super proud mama ❤️."

Tebogo_Makhaya responded:

"Found you again my lover girl! Pradddda you!!"

noma commented:

"Do you offer vacation work? Even if it's for two days ."

Irene_Morris wrote:

"Can I please be your receptionist? ."

Buyi Nkosi Dlamini replied:

"Woah, Congratulations ❤️."

Man goes from being petrol attendant to successful advocate

In another story, Briefly News reported that after passing his matric with flying colours, Tsatseng Rantso from Daveyton in Ekurhuleni worked as a petrol attendant to make ends meet while studying for a law degree at the University of Johannesburg.

Although determined to realise his dream, the young man faced a lot of ridicule as many told the petrol attendant that he was where he was because he did not study.

"We were not poor but we were struggling. Luckily, my matric results helped me get into university and I didn’t have to worry about fees. I enrolled at the University of Johannesburg to study law and worked as a petrol attendant so that I could eat."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News