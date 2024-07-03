Babes Wodumo broke many people's hearts after she shared a voice note to her late husband, Mampintsha

In the WhatsApp message, she cried uncontrollably and declared her love for the former Big Nuz singer

Mampintsha passed away in December 2022, and in the screenshot, she also tried to call his number

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans are concerned for Babes Wodumo, who cried uncontrollably for her husband, Mampintsha, in a recent WhatsApp voice note.

Babes Wodumo declared her love for the Late Mampintsha in a WhatsApp Voice note. Image: @babeswodumo

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo shares recent voice note sent to Mampintsha

Durban Gqom star Babes Wodumo broke many people's hearts with her recent Instagram post. The singer sent a voice note to Mampintsha just recently, and she even tried calling him a few times.

In the WhatsApp message, she can be heard crying uncontrollably and declaring her love for the former Big Nuz singer, who passed away in December 2022. Fighting tears, Babes said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“I just want you to know one thing: I love you. I will always love you, my baby. I know you don't like it when I cry. I really love you, you know. I know you won’t hear this voice note, but...”

Listen to it below:

Mzansi comforts Babes Wodumo

Responding to her video, netizens comforted Babes and assured her that she would heal in her own time.

theslowrunner shared:

"Grief will make you look like you are losing your mind; one day, you are ok. The next day, you are fighting deep waves of emotions. We understand you, we get you."

zamandlovu5

"Grief is the worst. I wish I could say kuzodlula. It won't. You just get used to living with pain."

indy_nseles said:

"I hope you find healing sis and remember that the Lord says, “He heals the broken hearted and binds up their wounds”.

lisabahle shared:

"There’s only 3 Types of pain we can never get over . The pain of losing a Parent. The paint of losing your life Partner. And the Pain of losing a child. Trust you me, the lie is that it gets better with time but it doesn’t. You just learn to live with the pain and embrace the memories that’s all. But yona I PAIN chaaaa it doesn’t go away at all. Love and Light to you my Angel. He is watching over you."

Babes Wodumo calls out Kabza De Small

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babes Wodumo demanded access to her late husband Mamphintsha's music he made before he died from amapiano hitmaker Kabza De Small.

Kabza De Small, however, defended himself and said that he has a lot of songs that haven't been released yet, but he is still waiting for the right time to drop them.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News