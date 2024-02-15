Babes Wodumo remembered her late husband, Mampintsha, on Valentine’s Day with a sweet video montage

The Gqom singer stitched throwback videos and pictures of their happy times and penned a sweet message

Before the anniversary of Mampintsha’s’ passing, Babes hinted at pretentious people in her life

Babes Wodumo felt nostalgic on 14 February, as it marked the day of love. The singer remembered her late husband, Mandla Maphumulo, affectionately known as Mampintsha.

Babes Wodumo penned a sweet message to Mampintsha on Valentine's Day.

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo shares touching post

On Instagram, Babes Wodumo shared a sweet video montage of her and Shimora’s’ happy moments. The Gqom singer stitched throwback videos and photos, including the ones from their traditional wedding day.

In her caption, Babes Wodumo spoke about her time with Mampintsha and mentioned that she was grateful to have found her soulmate at such a young age.

"As young as I was when we met, thank you father God for allowing me to find my soulmate at such a young age. What a journey it was Sthandwa Sam. Today I would love to say thank you babazi for believing in me as Babes Wodumo and most importantly as a wife!!!

"Whereever you are baby, I assure you that the Maphumulo and Simelane family are well taken care of. I love you baba ka sponge."

Babes Wodumo switched off the comments to this post because such posts always invite unsolicited disrespect from trolls.

Babes Wodumo hints at fake people

Before the anniversary of Mampintsha’s death, Babes insinuated that she was surrounded by pretentious individuals in her circle.

Babes then said she is protected by God, who revealed those fake friends. Babes recently trended after she was photographed with her rumoured boyfriend.

What you need to know about Babes' new flame

Babes Wodumo is rumoured to be dating Amaroto’s Sabelo 'Zuma' after they were spotted out and about.

The rumours gained even more traction after Babes Wodumo shared a picture of them cosied up, and she added a heart emoji.

Babes has previously hinted at being ready to move on but said she now prefers white men.

Babes compares her marriage with Shimora to Beyonce and Jay-Z

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babes Wodumo posted a picture of Beyoncé and Jay-Z and said she and Mampintsha are like them.

Rapper Jay-Z spoke out at the Grammys and said it does not make sense that Beyonce never won Album of The Year.

This is the same thing Shimora did when Babes Wodumo lost out on a South African Music Award.

