Simmy and Nkosazana Daughter have teamed up for a new single titled Amazwe

The singers said they kept in touch to work on some music together, and the time finally presented itself

Of course, fans are raving over the song and the singers' undeniable chemistry, giving it a huge thumbs-up

Simmy and Nkosazana Daughter's song 'Amazwe' was finally released. Images: simmymusicsa, nkosazana_daughter

Simmy and Nkosazana Daughter dropped off a surprise collaboration titled Amazwe, and fans have already added the summer jam to their playlists.

Simmy and Nkosazana Daughter release new song

Imagine fans' shock when Simmy announced that she had new music on the way with none other than Nkosazana Daughter!

The Emakhaya hitmaker and Black Coffee's favourite artist shared an announcement just days before the release of her first single of the year and urged her followers to get married because Amazwe was a certified wedding anthem.

Speaking about working with Nkosazana Daughter in a statement, Simmy said it was a long time coming:

"I’ve always loved Nkosazana and her work. We met and said we needed to create something together and stayed in contact. Two years later, I asked her to come to the studio and in less than an hour, she effortlessly added her vocals."

Nkosazana Daughter shared the same sentiments, saying she was honoured to work with Simmy:

"Simmy is one of the few female artists I’ve always had the utmost respect for, and her creativity is continuously evolving. Our collaboration is something we have both awaited and looked forward to.

"Not only was it an honour to finally be in the studio with her, but it was also easy. Working with her was a breeze; we should definitely do it again. She’s good people."

Fans react to Simmy and Nkosazana Daughter's song

Fans said Amazwe was a collaboration they never knew they needed:

godess_ms_barnes said:

"Wow, a needed combo. SA is truly blessed."

gatamasimon was happy:

"A highlight of the week. Thank you for this awesome jam."

ghettofreak.sa was impressed:

"This is art. It sounds amazing."

enhle_puleng admitted:

"I can't stop listening to it."

_kiinjo posted:

"Such a blessing to have these two baddies on one track."

nolu.thandooo was moved to tears:

"Yoh, it's such a beautiful song."

