Simz Ngema: Slain Actor Dumi Masilela's Mother Speaks for the 1st Time in Court

Late actor Dumisani Masilela's mother spoke for the first time in court on Monday during aggravation of sentence against his killers

Sabatha Masilela shared that she lost her job after she fell into depression due to the passing of her son

The former Rhythm City actor was stunning actress Simz Ngema's hubby at the time of his untimely death

Dumisani Masilela's mom spoke for the first time about her son's murder in the North Gauteng High Court on Monday, 2 August.

The slain Rhythm City actor was actress Simz Ngema's hubby. He died in hospital a day after being shot in a botched hijacking. His mom, Sabatha Masilela, told the court that she wants her son's killers to get a harsher sentence for slaying her son.

According to TshisaLIVE, Sabatha told the court that she lost her teaching job because she fell into depression following Dumisani's passing. She said his murder has affected her "badly".

News24 reported that Sabatha asked the court to mete out a harsher sentence to the killers of her beloved son. She testified in aggravation of sentence against the five murderers.

5 Men found guilty of Dumisani Masilela's murder

In related news, Briefly News reported that the five men who fatally shot Simz Ngema's late hubby Dumisani Masilela have been found guilty. They were convicted of the late Rhythm City actor's murder in the North Gauteng High Court recently.

Dumisani was shot on 2 August, 2017 and passed away in hospital just a day later. He was sitting in his car with a friend when the men accosted them at gunpoint.

The men aged 24 to 34 are expected to be sentenced soon, according to TimesLIVE. The publication reports that Judge Papi Mosopa said the men engaged in an orgy of criminal activities on the faithful night and had hijacked another car before attempting to hijack Simz Ngema's late boo.

