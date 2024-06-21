A video of a chopper seemingly escorting a cash-in-transit (CIT) van on an open road has gone viral online

An X user, @Maluda012, shared the short clip, though it is unclear where the video was taken

Netizens made a beeline to the post, with online sleuths pointing out the poor attempt at photoshopping

Mzansi social media users had more questions than answers over a viral clip. Images: m_burek and @Maluda012

We all know transporting money is not exactly cheap, but using a helicopter as an escort for an armoured vehicle is probably taking it too far.

Such was the case in a video on X showing a chopper hovering dangerously close to a cash-in-transit (CIT) van travelling on a two-way road.

Unsurprisingly, everyone who saw it did an instant double-take.

X user, @Maluda012, shared the 12-second viral clip.

It was aptly captioned:

"They must be transporting millions in here."

In the short video, a motorist driving behind the cash van records the chopper in full flight with its rotors spinning overhead.

It keeps up closely with the CIT vehicle while manoeuvering mid-air and holding a crew in the fuselage.

Not much is known about where the video was taken.

However, besides the idea that the resources inside the CIT van would have to be incredibly valuable to warrant a chopper escort, Mzansi's online users were wholly sceptical of the whole affair.

Mzansi unsure about video authenticity

Some expressed that the video, viewed more than 815,000 times, was unreal, pointing to various parts to explain this.

Of the over 300 comments that streamed in, Briefly News collated a few interesting responses below.

@gizmooo_g said:

"Ramaphosa moving Phala Phala money."

@senzogama915 reacted:

"Why don't they just transport with the helicopter?"

@ArchLibwege wondered:

"Why didn't they transport it by air?"

