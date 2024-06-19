The recent cash-in-transit heist on the N6 road between Stutterheim and East London has highlighted severe security concerns for financial transport operations in the region

The use of heavy machinery and explosives in the heist underscores the need for enhanced security measures and protocols

Authorities and security experts are now urging a comprehensive review to protect cash-in-transit vehicles and their operators better

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

The N6 road between Stutterheim and East London in the Eastern Cape has been reopened for road users following CIT heist. Images: @SAPoiceService and @AM_Blujay.

Source: Twitter

The recent cash-in-transit heist, which led to the temporary closure of the N6 road between Stutterheim and East London, has sparked significant concerns about the security of cash-in-transit operations in the region.

The dramatic heist, which involved using an articulated truck to block the road and explosives to breach the armoured vehicle, highlights the increasing boldness and sophistication of criminal elements targeting financial transport services.

The road was temporarily closed

The incident occurred on Tuesday, leading to the closure of a 30-kilometre stretch outside Stutterheim, as the area was declared a crime scene.

According to SABC News, the road was reopened early Wednesday morning after thorough investigations and the removal of the truck used by the robbers.

Eastern Cape Transport Department Spokesperson Unathi Binqose emphasised the gravity of the situation.

“The closure was necessary to ensure the safety of motorists, as we were dealing with explosives in a cash-in-transit heist.”

Binqose also thanked the response team and motorists for cooperating during the inconvenience.

Rising concerns over growing CIT heists in the region

This heist is not an isolated incident but part of a troubling trend of attacks on cash-in-transit vehicles in South Africa.

See the post regarding increasing CIT heists on X below:

Heavy machinery and explosives use in such operations has raised alarms about the current security measures.

Speaking to Briefly News, security expert Sello Mathibe said protocols needed to be reviewed urgently to protect cash-in-transit vehicles better.

There is a growing consensus that enhanced surveillance, stronger armoured vehicles, and more rigorous route planning are essential to preventing these increasingly audacious attacks.

Authorities are under pressure

The pressure is mounting on law enforcement and security companies to adapt quickly to the evolving tactics of criminals.

The Eastern Cape Transport Department has assured the public that they are taking steps to improve security measures.

However, the recent heist has exposed vulnerabilities that need immediate attention.

Mathibe said law enforcement agencies were intensifying their efforts to apprehend the perpetrators of this heist.

"But the incident has already had a chilling effect on the confidence of cash-in-transit security protocols."

CIT heists spike across South Africa, daily attacks reported

Previously, Briefly News reported that the police had reported a spike in CIT attacks recently, with heists taking place daily.

The security industry is concerned with the current trend and is working on setting up a police task team to combat the attacks.

The attacks are being carried out by sophisticated syndicates that are highly organised.

