A former Hawks member was sentenced to more than ten years in prison for selling a police uniform

Esmerelda Bailey, who was a member of the Hawks, was found guilty of possession of drugs, corruption, losing a firearm and obstructing justice

Bailey was caught in an operation in which the police laid a trap for her when she agreed to sell her police uniform

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A former cop was sentenced for selling a police uniform. Image: Seksan Mongkhonkhamsao

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN — A former Hawks member will be spending 11 years in prison after she was sentenced for, among others, attempting to sell a police uniform.

Hawks officer sentenced

According to IOL, Esmeralda Bailey was arrested in 2012 after the police received information that someone was selling police uniforms, firearms and ammunition. The police also received information that the uniform cost R4500, and an officer set a trap for her.

Bailey's friend, Waleed Diedricks, met with the officer and agreed to get a police uniform for the officer. Diedericks then approached Bailey and propositioned her to sell her uniform for R2000, and she agreed. The officer offered to pay R4500 if it was a full uniform. They bought the uniform and arrested Diedericks, who led them to Bailey.

South Africans weigh in on sentence

South Africans on Facebook had different perspectives on the woman's sentence.

Mkanyiseli Baliwe said:

"Corrupt to the core, thus promoting heinous crimes instead of preventing them."

Mkhuseli S'lue Mbeki said:

"Imagine if the Hawks are also broke like that and lose their morals. Who will help them enforce the law?"

Angelo Loock said:

"Hopefully, setting an example."

Mfundo Dube said:

"Acts like that should carry hefty sentences."

Selwin Kirkwood said:

"This should be a warning. Community services will be better for her."

Source: Briefly News