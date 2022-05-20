A Texas mother got the surprise of her life when she received a delivery of 31 McDonald’s burgers

The DoorDash order had been placed by her two-year-old son after he had been playing on her cellphone

The total amount for the fast-food order, including a generous tip, came to over $91 (R1 400) which netizens found amusing

One mother was left stunned at her two-year-old’s online shopping abilities when 31 McDonald’s burgers were delivered at her door recently.

Kelsey Burkhalter Golden took to Facebook to share the costly yet hilarious story.

Kelsey Burkhalter Golden couldn't elieve how sneaky her tiny tot was. Image: Kelsey Burkhalter Golden/Facebook

Sharing a photo of her happy-looking boy pictured with the burgers, she wrote:

“I have 31 free cheeseburgers from McDonald’s if anyone is interested. Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order doordash.”

According to IOL, the order came out to a little over $91 (R1 400), including a $16 (R250) tip from the little guy.

The Texas mother elaborated on the funny moment with news station KRIS, explaining that she had been using her computer when her son took her mobile device. She didn’t think anything of it and believed he would just be fiddling around with the camera.

Golden said the boy likes to take pictures of himself and thought that was what he was preoccupied with.

“I thought I’d locked the phone but apparently, I didn’t, because then DoorDash came with 31 cheeseburgers,” she told the outlet. I didn’t know what to do with them, he only ate half of one, so I posted on a community page on Facebook here in Kingsville and asked if anybody wanted some,” she added.

Amused social media users couldn’t help but respond with banter at the cheeky tot’s stunt online:

Tiffany Leanna said:

“He looks pretty happy about his order!”

Kayla Banks wrote:

“Haha, well maybe you should have a cheeseburger party!!”

Lauren Adams replied:

“Alexa, play “His Cheeseburger” by VeggieTales.”

Carie Fort commented:

“Drop them off at a food bank.”

Christina Garza shared:

“I was gonna ask if you were for real but then I was like …who are you kidding.”

