An elated man took to Twitter to share his pride in making his first debut as a news anchor for SABC News

In the post, Chandu Ḽigege expressed his gratitude for the proud moment along with a photo of reading the news on TV

Congratulations poured in for him from inspired South African online users, who were happy for his career growth

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A young man Chandu Ḽigege finally realised his long-awaited dream of being a broadcast news anchor this week.

A proud Ḽigege took to social media to share his joy of being on national TV for the first time as he read the SABC evening news.

Chandu Ḽigege is living his news reporting dream: @chandu_venda/Twitter

Source: Twitter

On Twitter, he shared a photo of himself taken at the time of his debut on the screen along with a touching caption:

“Isaiah 60:22 ❤️. I just debuted on national TV as a news anchor. From Ha-Masia, De Hoop to the world. Ndo livhuwesa.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South African social media users and his friends were overjoyed for his milestone and flooded the young man’s post with congratulations.

@RealBandile wrote:

“I watched it yesterday and loved it bud, congratulations.”

@Azwinndini_ responded:

“Hey hey hey hey!!!! Kha zwinake zwi ite nau nakesa, Chandu hezwi zwikho takadza.”

@SikelelaNjoli remarked:

“Congratulations.”

@NtshemboNkuna reacted:

“Chanduuuuu. So funny I was just thinking of you yesterday doing big things!!!! Congratulations.”

@ThabieTh commented:

“Rine vhadzulapo vha ha-Masia ro takala lunwe nga hezwi. We love this and may you reach higher heights.”

@NditsheniRamul1 replied:

“Congratulations. Kha shavhe zwanda.”

@TshilidziTuwan1 said:

“Congratulations. Please don't forget that people in Thulamela Municipality are struggling with water and that should also be a topic with the municipality out there.”

News anchor in tears as she announces companywide SABC retrenchments

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that it was a sad moment for many SABC employees as the company announced that many of them will be retrenched. One of the employees, a news anchor for the television company, Desiree Chauke, was tasked with relaying the news to South Africans on Tuesday evening this week.

In a short clip of the news segment that was shared online, Chauke can be seen visibly emotional as she shared with her fellow South Africans that many of her colleagues will soon find themselves without jobs.

"This is painful and many South Africans are going through this not only SABC," @lebogang_mzansi captioned the clip online.

Source: Briefly News