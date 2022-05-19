A video of participants of the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s academic procession dancing together has been circulating online

The footage depicts the academics including Vice Chancellor in good spirits as they show off a few moves for the camera

The rare and beautiful moment had South Africans praising the institution's enthralling graduation season

One thing about the University of KwaZulu-Natal – It is a vibe! It is currently graduation season at the educational institution and stunning photos and videos from the prestigious occasion have been circulating online.

One video that has netizens amazed was of the academic procession, including the university’s Vice Chancellor, busting some dancing moves behind the scenes.

UKZN Vice Chancellor, Dr Reuel Jethro Khoza shows off some dance moves. Image: University of KwaZulu-Natal/Facebook

They are seen in jovial spirits as they dance together dressed in their academic attire and it is such an uplifting sight!

The video was shared on Facebook by the University of KwaZulu-Natal and captioned:

“A happy Vice Chancellor (VC), A happy university. Have you ever seen your VC dancing? Aziweke! Ay ay ay kwaze kwamnandi ku #UKZNGrad2022. Halala to our graduates.”

The post left quite an impression on many South Africans who couldn’t help wishing they were part of the university’s inspiring event.

Check out some of the awesome comments below:

Susan T Mkhabela remarked:

“This is great, this is called at Grad ceremony, woooow! UKZN you are the best.”

Phephile Mlangeni replied:

“Can you guys allow us students from other Universities to graduate at UKZN? You guys are the owners of graduation ceremony rights mosi.”

Sane Sanza Mbhele replied:

“I'm not okay, I want to be a UKZN graduate bakithi, such a vibey institution.”

Ezaura KaThixo Marule commented:

“I'll always say UKZN is the best. I love this varsity, especially on grads.”

Nkanyiso Ntuli wrote:

“Is it possible to register today and graduate tomorrow I wanna walk on that stage nje kphela.”

Sisanda Divine Ndleleni said:

“They are such a vibe. Now we know why UKZN has the best graduation ceremonies.”

Sisters graduate together from UKZN as they follow in the footsteps of their academic parents

In another story, Briefly News reported that sisters and best friends, Sibusisiwe (24) and Dintle (23) Masondo were overjoyed to be graduating together from the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) Westville campus recently.

A jovial Dintle Masondo who received an Honours degree in Cultural Heritage and Tourism remarked that the pair are as inseparable as twins, so much so that Sibusisiwe considered taking a gap year after completing matric, in the hopes of then starting her university journey with Dintle by her side.

However, this idea wasn’t favoured by their parents who encouraged Sibusisiwe to keep her momentum going with no long breaks in-between.

