Big Zulu has shared some of the challenges he's been facing since he became famous and why he likes helping poor families

The rapper shared that he comes from a poor background and was also raised by people he's not related to, hence he's always willing to extend a helping hand

The Imali Eningi rapper shared that he's been called names and insulted by his haters since he made it in the cut-throat music industry

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Big Zulu has taken to social media to share some of the challenges he's facing because of fame. The Imali Eningi hitmaker penned a lengthy post about how he grew up.

Big Zulu shared some of the challenges he's facing since becoming famous. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

He shared that he was raised by families he doesn't even know because of his poor background. The rapper told his one million fans on Instagram that he's from a rural part of KZN called Bergville.

The star expressed that he was a laughing stock at the time he was poor and now he's "hated" because of his success in the "full of sins" entertainment space. In his lengthy Instagram post in isiZulu, Big Zulu added that nobody cares about famous people but are only interested in their "affairs". He said haters are quick to call them names and throw insults at them.

SAHipHopMag reports that the star thanked his fans, the Nkabi Nation, for showing him support. He added that he'll continue helping needy families because he also comes from poverty.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

His fans took to his comment section to encourage him to ignore the hate and continue doing what he does best.

nobumbhele said:

"You are not lucky, bhuti, you are believed. So proud of you and we love you."

gloryhov4517 wrote:

"Stay solid big man. Stay focused."

alwandesapho commented:

"My inspiration."

dm.media97 said:

"So relatable."

thandolanga_rsa wrote:

"UP NKABI, I'm inspired shame."

dr_dotz added:

"It’s part of life. Ignore them and do you!"

Big Zulu sheds tears in video after Riky Rick's passing

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu shed tears when he spoke about his late collaborator, Riky Rick. The rapper and the Boss Zonke hitmaker gave Mzansi a massive song in 2020, Imali Eningi.

Following the heartbreaking news of Riky's death, Inkabi took to social media to open up about his music peers' death. Riky took his own life when he lost his fight to depression on Wednesday morning, 23 February.

In a video posted on Twitter, the sad Big Zulu said he still doesn't understand how Riky decided to end his own life because he's the one who used to comfort everyone going through tough times in the music industry.

Source: Briefly News