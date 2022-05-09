Media personality Gigi Lamayne and Mr Smeg shared a kiss on their first date at DJ Smiza's restaurant in Tembisa on Sunday night, 8 May

The beautiful rapper and the social media influencer also blessed each other with gifts when they met for the first time since agreeing to go out on a date a couple of days ago

Mr Smeg's fans asked him if this means he has ended his "relationship" with Pearl Thusi after they went on a #NationalLunchDate a few weeks back

Gigi Lamayne and Mr Smeg finally met over the weekend. The rapper and the social media influencer went out on a date at DJ Shimza's restaurant in Tembisa on Sunday night, 8 May.

Gigi Lamayne and Mr Smeg shared a kiss when they went out on Sunday night. Image: @gigilamayne, @michaelbucwa

Source: Instagram

They enjoyed a meal and a few drinks together before sharing a kiss. The Ice Cream rapper and Mr Smeg also exchanged gifts on the night.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Smeg, whose real name is Michael Bucwa, shared a juicy snap of the two of them kissing. Gigi lamayne also posted the loved-up pic on her timeline, reports ZAlebs.

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the cosy pic. Many asked Smeg if this was the end of his "relationship" with Pearl Thusi. Mr Smeg and the Queen Sono actress went on a #NationalLunchDate a few weeks back.

@tumi_west commented:

"You're lucky Oskido is not around."

@therealxolo wrote:

"Anyone near Pearl please take her to the nearest hospital just in case she faints after seeing this."

@Alejand96055280 said:

"I'm happy for you."

@LondiweSthe2 commented:

"What about Pearl."

@Starminah13 wrote:

"Somebody check on Pearl Thusi."

@Ditshego_22 added:

"Is this the end of Pearl is beautiful?"

Gigi Lamayne agrees to go on a date with Mr Smeg

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that Mr Smeg scored himself another date with a Mzansi celeb. The social media influencer will take Gigi Lamayne out on an unconfirmed date after the rapper agreed to go out with him.

Mr Smeg took to his favourite social media app to shoot his shot and he did not miss. Gigi even shared that she'll buy a gift for him when they meet on the day.

Taking to Twitter to share his good news, with his followers, Mr Smeg, whose real name is Michael Bucwa, said:

"Gigi Lamayne has agreed to go out on a lunch date with me," he wrote, according to TshisaLIVE.

