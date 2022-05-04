Gigi Lamayne has agreed to go on a date with Mr Smeg after the social media influencer popped up in her timeline to shoot his shot

The rapper and Michael Bucwa will be hosted by DJ Shimza on an unconfirmed date at his restaurant in Tembisa called The Hang Awt

Mr Smeg trended a few months back when he went on a date dubbed the #NationalLunchDate with popular media personality, Pearl Thusi

Mr Smeg has scored himself another date with a Mzansi celeb. The social media influencer will take Gigi Lamayne out on an unconfirmed date after the rapper agreed to go out with him.

Gigi Laymane has agreed to go on a date with Mr Smeg at DJ Shimza's restaurant, The Hang Awt. Image: @gigi_lamayne, @michaelbucwa

Mr Smeg took to his favourite social media app to shoot his shot and he did not miss. Gigi even shared that she'll buy a gift for him when they meet on the day.

Taking to Twitter to share his good news, with his followers, Mr Smeg, whose real name is Michael Bucwa, said:

"Gigi Lamayne has agreed to go out on a lunch date with me," he wrote, according to TshisaLIVE.

The publication also reported that DJ Shimza suggested his restaurant The Hang Awt as the venue for the date. The Ice Cream hitmaker and Smeg agreed.

Peeps took to the micro-blogging app to congratulate Mr Smeg on bagging yet another date with a celeb hun.

@realGiven_k said:

"I hope you’re not using our boy for your album."

@Thabo03290756 commented:

"You have finally found a partner, my brother. @Gigi_Lamayne show them how to win a heart of a man."

@RB0627345034 wrote:

"I love you Smeg, you should keep on representing us."

@babalwaxaki added:

"Another national lunch date, bathong."

Local brands get behind Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg’s #NationalLunchDate

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg's #NationalLunchDate attracted top local brands. The Queen Sono actress took to social media to share that big Mzansi brands such as Tshepo Jeans, Drip Footwear and DJ Oskido's restaurant Daruma agreed to make their special day even more memorable.

Lux car brand Mercedes Benz has also jumped in and offered to transport the media personality and the popular social media user on the big day. Pearl Thusi took to Twitter to also share that her liquor line Black Rose Gin will provide drinks for them.

Impressed peeps have taken to the micro-blogging app to applaud Pearl and Mr Smeg on their boss moves.

