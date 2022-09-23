Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe and Shell have launched an appeal to reinstate the company's seismic survery along the Wild Coast

Shell’s leave to appeal states that it would be “premature” for climate change effects to be considered at the exploration stage

However, residents along the coast and environmentalists are adamant that the seismic survey has no advantages, saying it would destroy sacred land

EASTERN CAPE - The Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe and Shell have launched an appeal to reinstate the oil and gas company's exploration of fossil fuels along the Wild Coast.

Shell’s leave to appeal states that it would be “premature” for climate change effects to be considered at the exploration stage. This comes after the Makhanda High Court ruled that Shell’s gas exploration rights were unlawful on Thursday, 1 September.

Impact Africa was initially granted the exploration right and later transferred it to Shell. However, the court found several issues with the grant, especially regarding proper consultation with Wild Coast communities who had lodged the initial application.

Natural Justice told Engineering News that Shell, Impact Africa and Mantashe argue that the public had been properly notified of the decision to grant the exploration right. They further believe that the court should not have allowed the decision to be challenged after a lengthy period.

Residents along the coast and environmentalists are adamant that the seismic survey has no advantages, saying it would destroy sacred land.

According to EWN, communities and non-governmental organisations would have to take the matter back to court to oppose Impact Africa and Mantashe lodging against the judgment.

South Africans react to the matter:

@BlackOrpheusAmi said:

“This guy needs to go!!! He is doing his utmost to push his own agenda. He is pushing for this and nuclear. He wants to secure his own kickback cut before he retires!”

@TwanaXolani commented:

“Gwede Mantashe is such a bully, he thinks Mzansi owns him something, he is so arrogant.”

@RiaManuel11 added:

“Obviously, he has been paid to push to destroy the Wild Coast!”

Namibia Energy Minister Tom Alweendo says Shell & TotalEnergies’ oil discoveries are of commercial quantities

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the oil that was discovered in Namibia by giant oil companies Shell and TotalEnergies could make the country one of the richest and the biggest producers of oil in Southern Africa.

Shell and TotalEnergies are said to still be in the initial stages of making assessments, but reports suggest that billions of barrels could be produced.

According to TimesLIVE, the country’s Minister of Energy and Mines, Tom Alweendo, the companies are cautious but have discussed the possibility of commercial quantities.

