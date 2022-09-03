Namibia could soon become the biggest producer of oil in Southern Africa following the discovery of oil by Shell and TotalEnergies

The country's Mines and Energy Minister Yom Alweendo confirmed that the oil discovered could total billions of barrels

Shell and TotalEnergy are said to be still conducting the assessment and are in the process of drilling their second and third wells

The oil that was discovered in Namibia by giant oil companies Shell and TotalEnergies could make the country one of the richest and the biggest producers of oil in Southern Africa.

Shell and TotalEnergies are said to still be in the initial stages of making assessments, but reports suggest that billions of barrels could be produced.

According to TimesLIVE, the country's Minister of Energy and Mines, Tom Alweendo, the companies are cautious but have discussed the possibility of commercial quantities. He said:

"The commerciality is there. They basically want to make sure that before they commit to production investment, they know what exact quantities are there."

Reuters reports that Alweendo said the companies which are in the process of drilling their second and third wells are expected to start production in four years. He added:

"Both companies are keen to accelerate the production process and have mentioned that in four years, they should start producing. It is not something that we imposed, but it is something that we have discussed."

