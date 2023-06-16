The Economic Freedom Fighters have criticised the Commonwealth of Nations in the National Assembly

The opposition party called for African nations to exit the association, adding the counties could not be family with "enslavers"

The Red Berets urged countries in Africa to focus on African Union institutions instead of supporting the Commonwealth

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters have railed against the Commonwealth of Nations during a debate in the National Assembly.

The EFF has called on African nations to exit the Commonwealth of Nations during a debate in the National Assembly.

Source: Getty Images

In true Red Beret fashion, the political party called for African nations to leave the political association claiming the structure is not Africa's family, taking a jab at the "Family Nations" used to describe commonwealth countries.

The EFF asked:

"What could possibly make us ‘family’ with our oppressors, slave owners and killers?"

EFF leader Julius Malema made a similar call in 2018, claiming that the SA government's disassociation with the Commonwealth will start the realisation of South Africa's sovereignty, SABC News reported.

EFF calls on Africa to ditch Commonwealth in favour of AU institutions

The EFF's comments were made during a National Assembly debate on the transformation of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) on Wednesday, 14 June.

Inseated of transformation, the EFF advocated that Africa ditch the Commonwealth in favour of developing and empowering African Union institutions, The Citizen reported.

The party praised the late former president of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, for taking decisive action and withdrawing his country from the political association.

The EFF called on African nations to follow suit, govern without foreign influence, and break free from mental slavery.

