King Monada found himself caught up in a social media fight with a Limpopo podcaster

The musician claimed that Omie Otis is causing conflicts between other Limpopo artists and urged them to stop competing

In response, Otis has resorted to trolling Monada online and called him out for attempting to turn people against him

King Monada called podcaster, Omie Otis, for causing tension between Limpopo artists.

King Monada is involved in a war of words on social media after he called out a Limpopo podcaster for causing tension among other Limpopo artists.

King Monada throws shade at Limpopo podcaster

It appears that King Monada is not only at odds with promoters after he found himself caught up in a social media war with a fellow Limpopo entertainer.

The Ska Bora Moreki hitmaker called out Omie Otis's Limpopo Podcast for apparently causing rifts between fellow Limpopo artists, further threatening to have them reported and blocked on social media:

"Leave these backroom podcasts and focus on your work. You are all still young to be competing with each other. Imagine calling yourself Limpopo Podcast, yet you're causing tension between Limpopo artists. Let it be the last time."

In response to the comments, Otis posted a lengthy message addressing his long-standing beef with Monada and called him out for having feuds with several Limpopo stars, including Shebeshxt, but preaching unity.

Like MacG, the podcaster further expressed that he had no control over what his guests said on his show and challenged Monada's threats of having him blocked:

"To those who watch and support our platform, we have a disclaimer at the beginning of the show. If artists or guests have a problem with each other, how is it our fault because we do not call people to come and speak badly?"

Mzansi reacts to King Monada drama

Fans shared their thoughts on the drama and sided with Otis:

Emmanuel Trace Malematja said:

"You should be celebrating because more people are going to watch that episode, which means more money for you. We love your show; the show must go on."

Ngoako Moropene wrote;

"I hate it when someone wants to destroy another child's initiative. Continue with your Limpopo Podcast; we will support it."

Thëê Fläbbàgåstēd Sîx Päîñ threw shade at Monada:

"You are right, Omee, someone thinks he owns Limpopo because of his name."

Rodman Nduna Machikherr posted:

"He thinks he's the God of Limpopo, don't entertain his stupidity."

Thabs Van Maetsa responded:

"We're behind Limpopo Podcast."

Shebeshxt called out by promoter

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement from a promoter speaking about his issues with Shebeshxt being a no-show at his event.

The event promoter spoke about the problems he had with Shebe's management giving him the run-around about his refund.

