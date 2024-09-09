South African musician King Monada has been dragged to court once again for another no-show incident despite being paid

The event promoter, Impresario Eric Thoka, told the media that he decided to file a lawsuit against the star after he refused to refund his money

Thoka also mentioned that he booked King Monada for a music festival, which he failed to pitch up for it

King Monada is sued by another promoter. Image: @kingmonada

Source: Instagram

King Mondada is again in trouble with another Limpopo-based event organiser, Impresario Eric Thoka, over his failure to honour a booking.

Promoter files lawsuit against King Monada

It seems like the South African music producer King Monada's legal troubles keep piling up as more event promoters are coming out and sharing the lack of professionalism the star has shown.

According to Sunday World, a Limpopo-based event promoter, Impresario Eric Thoka, recently dragged King Monada to court after he failed to pitch for a music festival they booked him for on New Year's Day in 2023.

Thoka told the publication that the Malwedhe hitmaker refused to refund him the money he paid him to perform at the festival after he failed to pitch for the event.

In the copy of the summons Thoka obtained against the star stated that he paid him R49K, and Monada has refused to refund that money after his no-show stunt:

"To the sheriff or his deputy, inform King Monada Music that Monate Africa hereby institutes action against the defendant in which action the plaintiff claims the relief on the grounds set out in the particulars of claim ­attached hereto."

The disappointed Thoka further explained their steps before taking the legal route.

He said:

"On the day he was due to perform, we called him to find out his whereabouts. He replied that he was in Pretoria, apparently attending another gig and promised to come to our show on time.

"He later phoned me and said he came to the show but he did not find us, but he was lying. We then asked him to refund us but he said we should organise another show for him. But we refused and told him that that’s not how we do business and emphasise on a refund."

Eric further mentioned that months after they tried to get the refund, they decided to file a lawsuit against King Monada:

"But after several months of not getting our money, we decided to go the legal route. And when you guys published a story involving Mashabela, we reali­sed that we were not alone and decided to come out because we needed to stop this."

Source: Briefly News