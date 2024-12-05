Khanya Mkangisa revealed her son's face for the first time, sharing a stunning mother-and-son photoshoot on the cover of Bona Magazine

The reveal sparked reactions on social media, with fans praising the baby's cuteness and questioning the identity of the baby daddy

Critics highlighted concerns about absent fathers in celebrity families, while others celebrated the heartwarming moment

Television presenter Khanya Mkangisa has finally revealed her son's face on social media. The star, who caused a buzz when she first announced her pregnancy a few months ago, gave fans a sneak peek of her cute baby.

Khanya Mkangisa has revealed her son's face. Image: @ilovekhanya

Source: Instagram

Khanya Mkangisa reveals her baby's face

Shattered actress Khanya Mkangisa has finally shared her son's face after months of hiding it on social media. The actress, who had not posted her baby's face, graced the cover of Bona Magazine with her cute bundle of joy.

The stunning mommy and son duo was reposted by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on X. The post's caption read:

"Khanya Mkangisa x Bona Magazine."

Fans react to Khanya's baby's picture

As expected, social media users had much to say about the actress and her baby. Some asked about her baby daddy, while others could not get enough of the duo's cuteness.

@BabyPana23 said:

"Who’s the baby daddy."

@Ndaba_2025 commented:

"In South Africa we have a problem of Structured Families even our value no longer promotes Family, where is the father of this kid ..!! Celebs can’t keep fathers of their kids!!"

@NiniMthimkulu wrote:

"The baby is so nunuz."

@YhuHaiSana added:

"Shes such a beautiful queen, her baby is very cute."

@complexrori commented:

"This is beautiful."

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa shares cute pictures with her sons

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa shared stunning pictures with her handsome boys, Asante and Anesu. The star's fans could not believe how big her children had become.

Enhle Mbali is a proud boy mom. The actress recently made headlines after revealing that she had been asked to prove that she was traditionally married to her ex-husband, DJ Black Coffee.

Source: Briefly News