Khanya Mkangisa Shows Her Son’s Face for the 1st Time, Fans Ask: “Where’s the Baby Daddy?”
- Khanya Mkangisa revealed her son's face for the first time, sharing a stunning mother-and-son photoshoot on the cover of Bona Magazine
- The reveal sparked reactions on social media, with fans praising the baby's cuteness and questioning the identity of the baby daddy
- Critics highlighted concerns about absent fathers in celebrity families, while others celebrated the heartwarming moment
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Television presenter Khanya Mkangisa has finally revealed her son's face on social media. The star, who caused a buzz when she first announced her pregnancy a few months ago, gave fans a sneak peek of her cute baby.
Khanya Mkangisa reveals her baby's face
Shattered actress Khanya Mkangisa has finally shared her son's face after months of hiding it on social media. The actress, who had not posted her baby's face, graced the cover of Bona Magazine with her cute bundle of joy.
The stunning mommy and son duo was reposted by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on X. The post's caption read:
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
"Khanya Mkangisa x Bona Magazine."
Fans react to Khanya's baby's picture
As expected, social media users had much to say about the actress and her baby. Some asked about her baby daddy, while others could not get enough of the duo's cuteness.
@BabyPana23 said:
"Who’s the baby daddy."
@Ndaba_2025 commented:
"In South Africa we have a problem of Structured Families even our value no longer promotes Family, where is the father of this kid ..!! Celebs can’t keep fathers of their kids!!"
@NiniMthimkulu wrote:
"The baby is so nunuz."
@YhuHaiSana added:
"Shes such a beautiful queen, her baby is very cute."
@complexrori commented:
"This is beautiful."
Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa shares cute pictures with her sons
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa shared stunning pictures with her handsome boys, Asante and Anesu. The star's fans could not believe how big her children had become.
Enhle Mbali is a proud boy mom. The actress recently made headlines after revealing that she had been asked to prove that she was traditionally married to her ex-husband, DJ Black Coffee.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.