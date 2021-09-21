Boity Thulo got real with Lasizwe Dambuza on the most recent episode of the juicy YouTube series Drink Or Tell The Truth

Speaking about past relationships, Boity admitted that Cassper Nyovest's cheating hit her hard but she's good now

Lasizwe asked Boity who her favourite famous ex is and she didn't hesitate when naming Khaya Dlanga

Boity Thulo took the hot seat on Lasizwe Dambuza’s juicy celeb talk show, Drink Or Tell The Truth, and tea was spilt!

Boity was a guest on Lasizwe’s YouTube show 'Drink Or Tell The Truth' where she was put on the spot and had to answer some burning questions. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Getting on to the topic of exes, Lasizwe asked Boity what it felt like to have been cheated on by Cassper Nyovest, reported OkMzansi. Boity made it known that it hurt, however, she has moved past that now and she and Cass are good.

When asked who was the best famous man she dated out of Cassper, SOS and Khaya Dlanga, Boity did not even hesitate when picking Khaya. The two are still hella close.

“Because he is my best friend now and we the best friendship I’d say i don’t have a single regret. I think it’s Khaya. Khaya is great” she said.

Boity and Khaya dated back in 2011 but things just did not work out. With Boity being a lot older than Khaya, fans feel this might have been the biggest issue. They are great friends now though, so definitely not a wasted relationship like many thought.

