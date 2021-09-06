Lasizwe Dambuza has drawn the line with an old friend, making it clear that he wishes to never work with Cedric Fourie again

When questioned about their troubles, Lasizwe made it known that he and Cedric were once really close, however, he is now a person he does not wish to associate with

Lasizwe got pretty emotional over the topic and put an end to the discussion after making his point known

South African television personality, social media personality, radio host, comedian, actor and YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza is done working with Cedric Fourie.

The latest episode of 'Drink or Tell the Truth' with Lasizwe revealed that his friendship with Cedric Fourie is over over.

Source: Instagram

On the latest episode of Drink or Tell the Truth, Lasizwe made it known that he will never ever work with Cedric again, like ever. The fire between these two is still smouldering, and not in the good way either.

Lasizwe said that while he and Cedric were once “good friends”, that ship has sailed and he does not wish to fly a white flag either. ZAlebs reported that Lasizwe said:

“Cedric! I don’t want to work with Cedric again. Cedric and I were really really good friends, we were like so good with each other. The reason why I don’t want to work with him again I that I think, what I got it wrong is when I started mixing people with him. That’s why in life, never mix your friends. Because they are friends with you for a reason. That one fulfils a certain purpose and that one fulfils a certain purpose. Never mix that.”

Speaking on the beef between him and Cedric’s ex-girlfriend Zari, Lasizwe got teary, making it clear that he wishes Cedric had stuck up for him. Lasizwe got dragged into the drama that was twisted and it was that that made him take the first step back.

Lasizwe got a tad emotional and put a swift end to the conversation by saying: “I’m done addressing this.“

Lasizwe shows major love to Mohale Motaung

In other Lasizwe news, Briefly News reported that social media star Lasizwe took to social media to tell the world just how proud he was of Mohale Motaung for his winning move.

Mohale bagged himself a lovely new office and Lasizwe was impressed. Lasizwe and Mohale have a friendship that gave the timeline a much-needed cleanse after all the drama that's been going on. Lasizwe said:

"I'm really so proud of you @mohale_motaung! Boss moves! Calls for a celebration."

One can only imagine the drama this kind of support stirred, especially with the members of team Somizi.

