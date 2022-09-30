Thuso Mbedu and John Boyega are once again a hot topic among South African netizens due to their rumoured relationship

This comes after The Woman King star Boyega shared stunning photos from the international film's South African premiere

Online users are currently flocking to the comments section of John's post to gush about the rumoured couple

Thuso Mbedu and John Boyega have sparked dating rumours once again after sharing gorgeous snaps from 'The Woman King' SA premiere. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris and Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

The Woman King stars Thuso Mbedu and John Boyega have sparked dating rumours again.

The talented actors who are constantly caught posting loved-up pictures are always a trending topic, especially after John Boyega revealed his ideal woman type, which fit Thuso Mbedu's appearance and personality.

Briefly News reported that John described his type like this:

"I have said it openly, I like my women black, and I feel just separate from a political statement. They are fine; her melanin has got to be over 75%, and thickness and style have got to be there. We need to be able to laugh at the same jokes and bump to the same music. I need me a black woman."

Taking to Twitter recently, John shared stunning photos of himself, Thuso, and Siv Ngesi for the South African premiere of The Woman King, causing yet another uproar.

John Boyega shared the following gorgeous snaps on Twitter:

As usual, Mzansi people were more interested in the rumoured couple, saying:

@lightscambooks said:

"This just proves that black is sweet like honey and fine as wine ."

@HouseOnFireSA shared:

"Did @ThusoMbedu tell you how many cows we expect as a country for lobola (dowry)"

@Askforken posted:

"Just look at her! Isn't she beautiful? Doesn't she glow? Nigerian men's kryptonite!"

@MabongiNdlovu2 wrote:

"You guys look so good"

@Kabir_1k replied:

"You and Thuso have my blessings fam "

@LungileNdabula commented:

"Sithungise??? Because wow"

