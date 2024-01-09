South African athlete Caster Semenya and her wife Violet celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary

The pair took to their respective Instagram account and penned heartfelt notes in celebration of their milestone

Online users reacted to the duo's special celebration with congratulatory messages and positive wishes

Caster Semenya and her wife Violet celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary. Images: @castersemenya800m, @ledile_violet_s

Source: Instagram

South African athlete Caster Semenya and her wife celebrated 7 years of marriage.

In an Instagram post, Caster's wife, Violet Raseboya, penned a heartwarming message to celebrate their anniversary.

"We have been together for 14 years Married for 7 years ,This is the kind of person you've been- Stuborn,Strict,Craze,a lovely partner,a caring heart ❤, a cheerful friend,and an attentive mother to our kids. I love you with all my heart . Happy 7th Anniversary to us."

Caster shares a sweet note

Semenya also took to her Instagram account and shared a note on their special day.

"As we celebrate our union and my birthday, I am happy to say I love the growth and our maturity in this journey, may we continue to love, care, support and respect each other. Salute."

Social media users celebrate with the couple

Friends and family took to the comment section and showered the couple with love and good wishes as they celebrated their anniversary.

@zetta_rui said:

"❤️❤️❤️my favourite couple. You guys inspire me."

@na_skosana commented:

"Love you guys so much! And thank you for inspiring us ❤️❤️❤️."

@fundi123 shared:

"Happy Anniversary to you my Babies, Many more years and Blessings upon you ."

@teecobunny wrote:

"Happy anniversary my favourite couple ❤️."

@rutendo_nyahora said:

"Happy Anniversary to you both. Love is a beautiful thing. Love you all about understanding each other."

@rooi_klutched commented:

"Happy Anniversary to you, guys. More blessings upon blessings ."

@thereadaunt_mzansi

"To more years! ❤️❤️."

@katsmikx said:

"To many more years,❤️."

Caster shares a photo of her lovely daughter

