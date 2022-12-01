A woman had South Africans cracking up when she told a story about how her Uber driver had many close calls

@Pearloysias said the driver blamed her for the uneasy ride and that he was so happy when he dropped her off

Peeps across Mzansi couldn't help but unleash side-splitting memes and asked the lady why she was bad luck

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A lady left South Africans in tears after she told a hilarious tale of her Uber driver having many close calls and that he blamed her for the turbulent ride.

An Uber driver was certain the woman was in trouble with someone. Images: @Pearloysias/ Twitter, Nick Dolding/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

@Pearloysias shared that the Uber driver had to swerve four times in the seven minutes of the car ride to avoid crashes and bumps. The Twitter post also detailed how the driver was convinced that the woman owed someone money, adding to the hilarity of the absurd story.

The man shared how he was perfectly fine before she got into the car. The humorous lady also said that he was dramatic by adding:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Anyway, when we got to my destination, he exclaimed, “Thank you, Jehovah!” and made the mark of the cross. The drama "

South Africans couldn't help but crack up at the odd situation and unleashed hilarious memes. See the comments below;

@mbalis_bakery said:

"I once called a customer to ask her if everything was ok. Her cake fell 3 times."

@DotNetGuluva mentioned:

"Right. But seriously, do you owe somebody, Ma'am? Poor dude could have lost his life."

@Philasande_Gasa posted:

@leigh_AndraK commented:

"Someone send her money. Her enemies are after her.."

@SpookySigenu said:

" and this time he probably wished there was a service for rating passengers."

@Talent031 shared:

@MorapediK_N said:

"He just needed to pray, there's always bad energy on the road. And yes, sometimes the client comes in the car with that energy."

@FadzaiSimango mentioned:

"He turned around at look at you *while* he was driving? Maybe you're not the problem..."

Husband tells pregnant wife she looks prettier with wig on, she roasts him to point of no return in video

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that one expectant mommy saw red after her husband thought it would be a good idea to tell her she looked better when she had a wig on before filming a video together.

The funny social media couple Tato and Vira had netizens in stitches after Tato tried to prank his pregnant wife by taking a jab at her appearance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News