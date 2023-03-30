Young lady travels through parts of Africa to promote cultural tourism and women empowerment, all in the name of fun

Noluntu has become known as the Ranger girl who loves driving in her 4x4 and just looking for the next adventure

Ladies across Africa were inspired by her activism, with many asking how they could become a member of the exclusive club even without having a Ford Ranger

A young woman travels through Africa promoting cultural tourism. Images: NoluntunoMoxaba/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The off-road adventures of Noluntu are fast becoming a hit on TikTok, with many participants keen to join in on the fun. In a video posted by the travel activist, scores of people joined in with her travels, all using off-road bakkies.

While the adventures look fun, this group uses this to visit people living in the villages, which are often forgotten.

The avid traveller went deep into the Central Kalahari Game Reserve to give back to the community and show they were not forgotten.

Noluntu says:

"There is no exercise better for the heart than reaching down and helping people"

Travel adventures excited netizens

People across Africa celebrated the young woman and her adventures. Many said she was a force to be reckoned with and doing something everyone would love to do.

Here are some of the comments:

@Annabell MissVee comment:

"I followed you because I’m inspired."

@Motshidisi Mokwan725 said:

"How do I join? I just got myself a Ranger."

@TashTamara commented:

"I don't have a ranger yet, can I join? Akere gatwe the circle you keep push you to were you want to be? It's my dream car."

@dee_phala said:

"Now this!!! If possible, please visit schools and talk to young girls. They need to see this."

@Vanessa commented:

"Can I please be a passenger, I’ll be the hype of the day. I promise I’ll behave."

@nompusopxrd said:

"Where do I sign up ? Do I get a free Ranger?"

@nompoezungu0 commented:

"Let me follow you. Because soon and very soon I'll be the part of the Ranger girls."

@katlegomatsi2 said:

"The respect I have for ya'll, outta this town

24-Year-Old Malawian foster mum cooks for her 32 kids, shows dinner time routine

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a young woman who has taken over 30 kids under her wing.

Tusaiwe Munkhondiya is the founder of YANA, an organisation that cares for vulnerable children in Malawi.

The 24-year-old has changed so many people's lives.

