Tusaiwe Munkhondiya shows how she prepares supper for all the children she looks after at her non-profit organisation called Yana

The foster mom is inspiring people across the world with all the work she is doing for her community

The young woman ensures that all her kids get a well-balanced meal, including veggies, protein and whole grains

Tusaiwe Munkhondiya shows love to all her foster kids. Images: Tusaiwe Munkhondiya/TikTok

Tusaiwe Munkhonadiya has gone viral on TikTok after she posted a video of her routine on how she cooks and makes supper for all the kids at her home.

The post has over a million views, with people around the globe impressed by the work that she is doing.

Munkhondiya said:

"We just added new family members yesterday."

Young woman's inspirational work for her community

The 24-year-old makes sure all 32 kids have a well-balanced meal prepared by herself.

The Malawian woman started a non-profit organisation called You Are Not Alone (YANA), which assists and supports vulnerable people throughout Malawi.

She takes on the roles of parent and guardian for abandoned babies, street children, orphans, disabled children and young mothers who became pregnant as teenagers.

People across the globe praise Tusaiwe for her contribution to her community.

Committing to caring for dozens of kids and providing for each one emotionally and physically is daunting. However, TikTokkers was impressed by the young woman's selflessness and congratulated her for a well-done job.

Here are some of the comments:

@ethane103 said:

"An angel in human form. May you never lack anything."

@Cynthia commented:

"May God bless you and give you more money."

@P Rosas said:

"Bless your beautiful soul!! A true Angel sent from heaven."

@DAUSHI said:

"May God bless our African mothers."

@tamarawalling293 commented:

"Thank you for helping so many kids, bless you."

Source: Briefly News