A young woman has inspired South Africans after sharing images of the house she built in home town

Lella posted the video she created on TikTok and promoted women to go out and achieve their dreams

Online users thanked her for inspiring them to do better and were impressed by her determination and hard work

Lella inspires South Africans with her brand-new house. Images: @Lella/TikTok

A young woman from Limpopo known as Lella is trending for all the right reasons. The hard-working lady shared a clip of the house she built from scratch.

In the video, the lady showcases her home and all the hard work she put into it to build her dream house.

Peeps praised her for doing such a great job and motivating women out there to go out and do things on their own.

Lella said:

"Black woman it is very possible! My hard work."

Mzansi applauds young woman for finishing masterpiece

People were impressed by the Limpopo woman's hard work. Many thanked her for being an inspiration to many.

Here are the comments:

Surprise Majunju said:

"This is the content I am signing up for."

TheOne commented:

"Thank you for motivating black women. I hope they become more economically active and stop believing in a liable mindset."

OneleMdunduluzegoogl said:

"Your house is beautiful. Please share the contact information of the person who built your house, if you don't mind."

Ok said:

"Congratulations on ur hard work, sister, you deserve it."

Some tried their luck to get the house plan for free:

Mashego said:

"Kopa house plan."

Innocent Khumalo commented:

"So beautiful, can I DM you for house plan please?"

Limpopo woman in construction who completed stunning house has message for youth: "It starts with a vision."

In other inspirational stories, Briefly News reported on a young woman named Rabelani Ratshili, who trended online for building her house from scratch.

The 26-year-old also has her own construction company. South Africans were impressed by her skills and determination.

Ratshili said that if you want something wrong enough, it all starts with a vision.

