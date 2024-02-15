A video of a man who works as a taxi driver surprising his wife, who works in a corporate setting, has gone viral

The video shows the man gifting his wife flowers and chocolates for Valentine's Day in a romantic gesture

Although the man didn't want to appear sweet and soft, many netizens were amused by his approach

A taxi driver surprised his corporate working wifey with goodies for Valentine's Day. Image: @mrsmotha2nd

When they aren't busy evading traffic and busy on their routes, taxi drivers sure know how to spoil their partners like absolute queens!

Taxi driver brightens wife's day

A TikTok video deo captured how one driver spoiled his wife, who works in corporate, with a fresh bouquet of flowers and a box of chocolates on Valentine's Day.

A video shared by the lucky lady @mrsmotha2nd shows the man arriving at her workplace in his minibus as he walks over to her holding the flowers with a plain facial expression pretending not to be into the romantic moment.

The wifey was overjoyed at her sweet surprise as she shared photos of the goodies on her post.

"❤️❤️❤️A Corporate Hun with a Somatekisi Husband ❤️❤️‍❤️‍" the TikTok post was captioned.

Mzansi amused by the sweet gesture

Many netizens reacted to the video with sweet and funny comments as they joked at how thoughtful the taxi driver was despite trying to uphold a masculine and unbothered demeanour.

Namhla commented:

"Ngathi uzothi 'Ey kodwa uyabukisa ngami mama bazothini elank'."

adieh22 replied:

"It's how we have actually normalised uthando olubhedayo noma umuntu esenza okuhle sinokubi esikufuna sikuthole kungekho be happy sthandwa ungasinaki ❤"

FezilekaMageba responded:

"Sezihlinisa kanti uyasha uthando Ey futhi laba."

Thabisile Ganaza commented:

"Akashongo ukuthi nazi lezihlahla zakho."

Nokuzola Phahla said:

"Ngathi phoqiwe eyi futhi lama doda amazulu menza into eh sweet."

Landatee responded:

"'Nakhu lokhu, lapha estolo bathe uzokuthanda lokhu awubambe no shokholethi wafa inyongo' aaaaaaah guys uthando lumnandi."

