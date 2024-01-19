A TikTok video of a matriculant struggling to find his student number has gone viral on social media

The footage shows the student and his friends trying to help him find his number among the various numbers

The friends try to console him in the post that has garnered viral views and numerous comments

A matriculant could not find his student number in the newspaper matric results. Image: @dollar_man_d

The release of the 2023 matric has brought nervousness, excitement and anxiety to many youngsters.

A TikTok video of a young man who couldn't find his student number in the matric results section of the newspaper has gone viral.

Matric doesn't find details in the paper

The video shows a group of young men scanning through the various numbers as they try to help their friend find his student number.

According to Matric Buddy, when matric results are printed in newspapers, your exam number is used instead of your full name to keep your identity safe. The issuing of this number in the paper confirms the passing of matric.

The friends in the TikTok video struggle to find the number as some try to comfort and encourage him.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Netizens reacted to the video with a mixture of banter and comforting words.

Bervling replied:

"Dlamini naye ."

bavuyisemagubane commented:

"Nangu ngaphesheya check ."

Noxx responded:

"Life ayipheleli kepha iyaqala lana, kuzolunga mfana futhi uma uzimisele ngempela unyaka uzophela sekulungile ❤️ don’t waste any time ."

Smashis wrote:

"Dlamini woza sohlala sonke eHostela."

Milly Red responded:

"Ake nibheke nakuIsolezwe."

lioness ‍⬛ commented:

"Kodwa Dlamini ."

Zekhethelo_1 replied:

"Phephisa Dlamini."

LoozyZwide commented:

"Soyithini Lendaba Ka No.4."

