A video of a young man celebrating passing his matric has been doing the rounds on the socials

The entertaining clip captured his celebratory dance and high energy after seeing his results in the paper

Mzansi netizens were just as happy for the 2023 matriculant and showered him with love online

An excited man celebrating passing his matric at petrol station. Image: SolStock, Maskot

Source: Getty Images

A young man's ecstatic reaction upon discovering his 2023 matric results has gone viral, warming many South Africans' hearts.

Matric celebrates at petrol station

The TikTok video shows the Class of 2023 matriculant breaking into an energetic dance at a petrol station while holding his newspaper.

Celebrating his achievement, the overjoyed gent is seen pacing, running and dancing with uncontainable excitement.

Watch the priceless moment in the video below:

According to Optimi Workplace, passing matric is essential for both individuals and society in South Africa. This critical juncture in a student's educational journey determines their eligibility for higher education and shapes their prospects.

Briefly News earlier reported that the Matric Class of 2023 has achieved a groundbreaking milestone, securing South Africa's highest-ever pass rate of 82.9%. According to the Department of Education, this marks a notable 2.8% improvement compared to the 2022 results.

SA reacts with joy to the matriculant's feat

user6761986375171 said:

"Kodwa sikhaliswelani sisemsebenzin azothin ama client."

cornie commented:

"This feeling nehcongratulations ❤️❤️."

Mahlengy wrote:

"Mfana wami waze wasebenza syakubongela ."

zandile204 commented:

"Congratulations my son ."

. replied:

"This feeling my son call me at 02:00am saying mama ngiphasile . I just cried."

nhlakanipho632 replied:

"Imbazo iphethwe oMbulazi kulokhu bahlahlela ngisho abakwaboCongratulations nkabiyami ."

ntsoakimbele responded:

"Congratulations basebenzile abafana."

Bandile wrote:

"Asephumile?"

Source: Briefly News