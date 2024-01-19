In the 2023 matric class, students with special needs earned 2,072 distinctions out of 5,288 who sat for exams, with a total of 4,581 passing

In the matric class of 2023, learners with special educational needs secured an impressive 2,072 distinctions. Out of the 5,458 initially enrolled for the matric examinations, 5,288 eventually sat for the exams, with a total of 4,581 passing.

According to SABC News, Minister Motshekga highlighted that 2,491; 1,360; 591 learners with special education needs achieved Bachelor, Diploma, and Higher Education passes, respectively, attaining a remarkable 2,072 distinctions.

She emphasised the consistent efforts of her department in identifying and supporting learners with special needs.

"The implementation of policies for screening and identifying children with special educational needs has contributed to ensuring that over 90% of children aged 7-15 with disabilities are now attending school."

She emphasises that the government gives special consideration to learners with educational needs.

"We firmly advocate that an Inclusive Education System plays a significant role in fostering an inclusive economy to serve a diverse society. Granting learners with special education needs entry to high-quality basic education programs is essential, guided by Constitutional principles of social justice, including equity, inclusivity, and redress."

Matric class of 2023 attains 253,807 distinctions

Minister Motshekga announced that the matric class of 2023 secured a total of 253,807 distinctions.

"KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Eastern Cape, Western Cape, and Limpopo were the primary contributors to passes with distinctions."

Mzansi extends their well wishes to the class of 2023

@WCMEC_Fernandez noted:

"We are especially pleased that our learners with special needs are being recognised for their incredible achievement, as improving access to quality education for learners with special needs is a key priority for our government."

@DrMAMMohamed expressed:

You know, I have always argued that education for special needs should be the model for all education. Given the basic principle of individual differences, and given technological advances, learners can be educated in ways compatible with each one's needs, abilities &conditions.

