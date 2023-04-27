A 40-year-old man who plotted the murder of his stepmother has been convicted

Lebogang Archibald Serei hired a hitman to kill Kgomotso Serei to take over the funeral parlour his late father owned

The North West High Court handed Serei and the hitman, Joel Tuma Phatudi, life sentences

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

VRYBURG - A 40-year-old man has been convicted for the murder of his stepmom, who raised him since he was five.

Lebogang Archibald Serei has been handed a life sentence for the murder of his stepmom Kgomotso Seri. Images: Boonchai Wedmakawand & Atit Phetmuangtong/EyeEm

Source: Getty Images

Lebogang Archibald Serei was sentenced alongside Joel Tuma Phatudi, whom he hired to murder Kgomotso Serei. The North West High Court also convicted the pair for two counts of robbery, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

North West hired hitman to kill his stepmom

According to News24, on 25 May 2017, Serei had Kgomotso killed because he wanted to inherit his late father's business. He previously asked an employee to help him find a hitman for him, but he refuse and turned state witness.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

On the day of the murder, Kgomotso went to her funeral parlour, and Serei asked one of the employees to lock all the doors except for the garage door.

Three men then entered the business and demanded the employee's cell phone before approaching Kgomotso. The men then covered her face with a cloth.

One of the men, identified as Phatudi, shot Kgomotso in the head.

Man who hired hitman to kill his stepmom gets life sentence

According to The South African, Serei and Phathudi were both handed a life sentence for the murder of Kgomotso.

The North West High Court gave them an additional 35-year sentence for the armed robbery. The sentences will not run concurrently.

The other two men who entered the funeral parlour were acquitted of all charges.

Woman gets life sentence for ordered hit on hubby to cash in on insurance policies

Briefly News previously reported that a 47-year-old woman who plotted her husband’s murder was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Phumaphi Gloria Gwebu paid R20 000 when she ordered a hitman to kill her husband to rake in insurance cash-outs. Her jail sentence was handed down at the Mpumalanga High Court on Monday, 13 March.

Her 52-year-old husband, Sipho Shadrack Dimba, was killed in December 2019 when hitmen strangled him in his bed. They later dumped his body in a river, according to TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News