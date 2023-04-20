A 20-year-old convicted murderer set tounges wagging on Twitter after a baffling tv interview

In the trending video, Ben Ramokgatla tries to explain what he did to end up with a life sentence

South Africans aren't convinced by the convicted murderer's story and accused Ramokgatla of lying

A video of a 20-year-old inmate explaining what he did to be sentenced to life in prison is making waves online.

Twitter user @pmcafrica posted a video of convicted murderer Ben Ramokgatla detailing the crimes that landed him in jail.

Inmate explains how he ended up in jail in rambling SABC interview

In the SABC News interview, the prisoner claimed he and his cousin were going to school when they decided to buy and smoke crystal meth.

The inmate claims the pair went to their grandmother's house to supposedly chill and have food when his cousin ended up in an altercation with another cousin.

He claimed his distant female cousin allegedly tried to break up the fight, and Ramokgatla ended up beating her to death.

Watch Ramokgatla's explanation below:

The crimes occurred in 2016, and Ramokgatla ultimately blamed them on the drugs he ingested, claiming he didn't remember much because he was high.

Killer cousins sentenced to life for triple murder

The story goes deeper than what Ramokgatla shared. According to an IOL report from the time Ramokgatla and his cousin actually strangled their two female cousins and drowned a seven-month-old baby in scalding water.

While fleeing the scene, the killer cousins stabbed and beat a third victim with an iron rod. The victim, fortunately, survived the attack.

The pair were sentenced to life imprisonment for three counts of murder, seven years for aggravated robbery and 15 for attempted murder.

South Africans aren't buying the prisoner's story

Below are some comments:

@tonnygerald exclaimed:

"He’s lying!"

@Constitution_94 added:

"So much "it happened that", LIES!!"

@kwatlishi_rae said:

"But his story sounds made up. It doesn't add up. He needs a good story to present to the parole board."

@Teabags06727762 asked:

"All this happened on the way to school?"

@Hittie_Guyu questioned:

"How can he remember all other details of before and after except how he killed her?"

