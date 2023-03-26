A beautiful lawyer has reached a new career milestone and shared her amazing feat with social media users

The smart woman, who’s from the North West province, became a conveyancer and shared a snap as she posed in front of the high court in Mafikeng

Many congratulatory messages poured in, with South African LinkedIn users eager to wish the dedicated legal eagle well on her achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A stunning young lawyer from Klerksdorp in the North West province has opened up about a wonderful achievement on social media.

Ammaarah Shaik is a high court conveyancer. Image: Ammaarah Shaik/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The brilliant woman became a high court conveyancer and opened up about her milestone on LinkedIn.

Ammaarah Shaik obtained her Bachelor of Laws from North-West University, with the beautiful lady currently working at a prestigious law firm.

The intelligent woman shared a photo of herself as she posed in front of the high court in Mafikeng, looking smart and overjoyed about the win.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ammaarah captioned her post:

“Admitted conveyancer of the high court.”

SA peeps congratulate North West legal eagle

The stunning lawyer received many well-wishes from people who were proud of her wonderful achievement.

Briefly News compiled some top reactions:

Sirhaan Khan was proud:

“Congrats, Ammaarah! Very well done!”

Tshego Magakwe left her an encouraging message:

“Well done, Ammaarah. Make us proud and represent in the high court.”

Tlou Ngoetjana looks forward to their own career growth:

“Congratulations. I can’t wait to join you soon.”

Connie Ndlovu wrote:

“Congratulations are in order.”

Salim Henware kindly said:

“Masha Allah. Congratulations.”

Maisha Rahman reacted:

“Congratulations, Ammaarah. I wish you all the best!”

Palesa M remarked:

“Congratulations! Pave the way, sis. Joining you soon! All the best.”

Hewald Pieterse commented:

“Congratulations, Ammaarah Shaik. A phenomenal achievement.”

Gauteng momma becomes high court attorney, gets peeps amped

Meanwhile, in another story, Briefly News also wrote about a young mom taking to the socials to celebrate being admitted as an attorney of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

In a cute snap, Moyahabo Lebea looked incredibly stoked with her achievement, sharing that she’d just taken her oath as a legal practitioner. What a huge win!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News