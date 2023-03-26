North-West Lawyer Becomes Admitted Conveyancer of High Court, Mzansi Netizens Amped: “Make Us Proud”
- A beautiful lawyer has reached a new career milestone and shared her amazing feat with social media users
- The smart woman, who’s from the North West province, became a conveyancer and shared a snap as she posed in front of the high court in Mafikeng
- Many congratulatory messages poured in, with South African LinkedIn users eager to wish the dedicated legal eagle well on her achievement
A stunning young lawyer from Klerksdorp in the North West province has opened up about a wonderful achievement on social media.
The brilliant woman became a high court conveyancer and opened up about her milestone on LinkedIn.
Ammaarah Shaik obtained her Bachelor of Laws from North-West University, with the beautiful lady currently working at a prestigious law firm.
The intelligent woman shared a photo of herself as she posed in front of the high court in Mafikeng, looking smart and overjoyed about the win.
Ammaarah captioned her post:
“Admitted conveyancer of the high court.”
SA peeps congratulate North West legal eagle
The stunning lawyer received many well-wishes from people who were proud of her wonderful achievement.
Briefly News compiled some top reactions:
Sirhaan Khan was proud:
“Congrats, Ammaarah! Very well done!”
Tshego Magakwe left her an encouraging message:
“Well done, Ammaarah. Make us proud and represent in the high court.”
Tlou Ngoetjana looks forward to their own career growth:
“Congratulations. I can’t wait to join you soon.”
Connie Ndlovu wrote:
“Congratulations are in order.”
Salim Henware kindly said:
“Masha Allah. Congratulations.”
Maisha Rahman reacted:
“Congratulations, Ammaarah. I wish you all the best!”
Palesa M remarked:
“Congratulations! Pave the way, sis. Joining you soon! All the best.”
Hewald Pieterse commented:
“Congratulations, Ammaarah Shaik. A phenomenal achievement.”
Source: Briefly News