Global site navigation

North-West Lawyer Becomes Admitted Conveyancer of High Court, Mzansi Netizens Amped: “Make Us Proud”
Women Empowerment

North-West Lawyer Becomes Admitted Conveyancer of High Court, Mzansi Netizens Amped: “Make Us Proud”

by  Kauthar Gool
  • A beautiful lawyer has reached a new career milestone and shared her amazing feat with social media users
  • The smart woman, who’s from the North West province, became a conveyancer and shared a snap as she posed in front of the high court in Mafikeng
  • Many congratulatory messages poured in, with South African LinkedIn users eager to wish the dedicated legal eagle well on her achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A stunning young lawyer from Klerksdorp in the North West province has opened up about a wonderful achievement on social media.

Beautiful North West lawyer who became conveyancer
Ammaarah Shaik is a high court conveyancer. Image: Ammaarah Shaik/LinkedIn.
Source: UGC

The brilliant woman became a high court conveyancer and opened up about her milestone on LinkedIn.

Ammaarah Shaik obtained her Bachelor of Laws from North-West University, with the beautiful lady currently working at a prestigious law firm.

Read also

Young engineer excited about becoming homeowner, posts pic holding keys to crib

The intelligent woman shared a photo of herself as she posed in front of the high court in Mafikeng, looking smart and overjoyed about the win.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ammaarah captioned her post:

“Admitted conveyancer of the high court.”

SA peeps congratulate North West legal eagle

The stunning lawyer received many well-wishes from people who were proud of her wonderful achievement.

Briefly News compiled some top reactions:

Sirhaan Khan was proud:

“Congrats, Ammaarah! Very well done!”

Tshego Magakwe left her an encouraging message:

“Well done, Ammaarah. Make us proud and represent in the high court.”

Tlou Ngoetjana looks forward to their own career growth:

“Congratulations. I can’t wait to join you soon.”

Connie Ndlovu wrote:

“Congratulations are in order.”

Salim Henware kindly said:

Read also

TikTok video shows US man sneaking a peak at Ramaphosa’s home in Cape Town, says you’d get cuffed in America

“Masha Allah. Congratulations.”

Maisha Rahman reacted:

“Congratulations, Ammaarah. I wish you all the best!”

Palesa M remarked:

“Congratulations! Pave the way, sis. Joining you soon! All the best.”

Hewald Pieterse commented:

“Congratulations, Ammaarah Shaik. A phenomenal achievement.”

Gauteng momma becomes high court attorney, gets peeps amped

Meanwhile, in another story, Briefly News also wrote about a young mom taking to the socials to celebrate being admitted as an attorney of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

In a cute snap, Moyahabo Lebea looked incredibly stoked with her achievement, sharing that she’d just taken her oath as a legal practitioner. What a huge win!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel