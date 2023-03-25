A qualified chemical engineer in Cape Town has shared her exciting news after bagging a pretty crib

The young woman took to social media to celebrate becoming a homeowner and garnered compliments online

Social media users seemed proud of the high achiever and wished her well on the huge accomplishment

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A beautiful qualified chemical engineer in Cape Town is proud of becoming a homeowner and celebrated her win online.

Thembelihle (Lihle) Cele is a proud homeowner. Image: Thembelihle (Lihle) Cele/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The young woman shared a photo of herself holding the keys to the fabulous new crib and had a massive smile on her face as she did go.

LinkedIn user, Thembelihle (Lihle) Cele, who is a whole Mangosuthu University of Technology graduate, thanked God for the win:

"It can only be God. I am finally a homeowner. Congratulations to me on this huge achievement. I am really grateful to God. Without him, I couldn’t have done it.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens wish young homeowner well

Thembelihle received many congratulatory messages on her post from people who eagerly wished her well.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Angel Fyandomo said:

“A huge round of applause to my awesome, Thembelihle Cele, who is absolutely flying to greater heights. Well done for reaching such a remarkable achievement. Proud of you, Thembelilhe.”

IMANUAL L complimented her:

“Looking nice!”

Donaldson Makoko wrote:

“I'm inspired.”

Tshepo Smith reacted:

“God is good.”

Sibusiso Nene remarked:

“To God be the Glory. Congratulations.”

Nondumiso Sithole noted:

“Well done, Lihle.”

Simeon Ubelejit encouraged her:

“Congratulations, dear! Keep winning.”

Philile Madlala Chepape commended her:

“Inspiring. Congratulations, Lihle.”

Lungisani Mathonsi left her a sweet message:

“Congratulations to you and your family, Magaye. Now this is your time to shine.”

Zuki Kibi shared:

“Congratulations, dearest sister. Yes, indeed, God works mysterious ways.”

Johannesburg teacher posts pics of neat home

In another story by Briefly News, a hard-working teacher residing in Johannesburg has taken to social media to proudly show off the lovely place she calls home.

The dedicated educator posted photos of her beautiful abode on Facebook and netizens could not help but admire how much effort she put into the space.

Other peeps commented that while the area looked simple, it was neat, organised, and clearly treated with tons of care.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News