Bongani Madondo reportedly hit a teenage girl with his car outside a High School in Soweto last week

The Skeem Saam actor allegedly retaliated against the girl who blasted the incident on her socials by opening a case

The news shocked SA social media users, and many could not believe Bongani attempted to have the teen arrested

Bongani Madondo reportedly threatened a teenager that he ran over with his car. Image: @bmadondo

Source: Instagram

Bongani Madondo is in hot water for hitting a student with his car outside Emshukantambo Secondary School in Pimville, Soweto.

Bongani Madondo allegedly verbally insults a teenage girl

The High school pupil said the actor showed no remorse for the accident and jumped out of his car and swore at her following the incident.

To add insult to injury, Bongani reported the teen girl and her father at the police station, claiming that he was aggrieved.

Reports claim that the actor who plays Sfiso on SABC 1's soapie Skeem Saam got ticked off when the distraught girl talked about the ordeal on social media, and he then decided to open a case.

High School girl details how Skeem Saam actor bumped her

Apparently, when the accident happened, the High Schooler was walking on the street with her headphones on. She said:

“This man bumped me on purpose; his car was not in the right lane. He continued to drive in my direction even when I tried to walk on the pavement."

The girl's father said they want the Bongani to acknowledge what he did and apologise. He added that they are not interested in his money or care about his fame.

Citizens weigh in on the incident involving Bongani Madondo

Jacobs Lee Sarah mentioned:

"Skeem Saam seems to have a bunch of crooked minds playing innocent characters. It's all in the name shame."

Mpho Monyane wrote:

"I don't blame him, sometimes pedestrians occupy half part of the street and when you confront them they give you attitude."

Bongile Sihlezana commented:

"Serves them right! School kids especially, want to walk in the road so cars should drive on the pavement."

Lebo Malebo posted:

"He did well. These kids don't wanna move out of the street when the cars are approaching. Drivers must swerve around them."

Bongumusa Shezii stated:

"People from the townships don't respect cars or motorists rather. More especially when they are drunk on weekends. Guys there are two sides to the story."

