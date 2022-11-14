Natasha Thahane has been criticised on Twitter for her controversial dating life, and peeps had a lot to say

Popular Twitter user @ChrisExcel02 started the controversy by naming all of Natasha's current and previous romantic relationships

Chris then stated all the advancements Natasha allegedly got just by dating the super famous male celebrities, and other online peeps weighed in

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Natasha Thahane has been lowkey called a gold digger by South African netizens for dating famous male celebrities to allegedly advance her career. Image: @natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

Natasha Thahane's recent and past romantic relationships have been scrutinised by social media users.

Despite rumours that the actress tied the knot to her baby daddy and soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch, peeps still dragged her. Tweeps criticised the lovers' on-and-off relationship.

Natasha Thahane accused of using famous male celebs to advance her career

A popular Twitter user with over one million followers, @ChrisExcel102, started the rumours. Chris dubbed Natasha a "Businesswoman."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Chris shared a tweet naming all of Natasha's past relationships with celebs. Chris then stated all the industry deals Natasha allegedly got by dating the famous men.

@ChrisEcel102 said Natasha used Mzansi's popular rapper A-Reece, to start her showbiz career. Chris further claimed the stunner used social media influencer, Cellular, to bag a Steers deal.

The popular Tweep accused Natasha of using her baby daddy and Pirates soccer player Lorch to get a Carling promo deal.

South Africans react to @ChrisExcel lowkey calling Natasha a gold-digger based on the men she previously dated

Chris' tweet ruffled some feathers in the comments section. Natasha being called a businesswoman made peeps weigh in by dragging the former The Queen actress for the one million she got to further her studies.

According to a Jacaranda FM article, Natasha revealed in 2021 that she received one million from the South African government. Natasha said she needed money to fund her acting career. Natasha was accepted to study at New York Film Academy in 2017.

Peeps weighed in on Chris' claims by sharing the following mixed reactions:

@NkunaVan said:

"You should've started with the governemnt R1 Million.

@R_SeaZwe shared:

"She belongs to the street."

@gumbi_nkanyiso posted:

"She's focused that one. She knows her story."

@tumeloditle replied:

"She's trying to make that 1 Million that you want her to pay back."

@BrilliantKhosa also said:

"Natasha was already popular when she met A-Reece. She was on Skeem Saam."

@LessonBronze added:

"Natasha was already in the industry before A-Reece, She might have gained popularity on Twitter, but I knew her before A-Reece. She hustled her way up from Mzansi Bioskop before her famous role on Skeem Saam as Enhle."

Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch's relationship confuses Mzansi

In related stories, Briefly News previously reported that the snooping eyes of social media users are still fixated on Natasha Thahane and her baby daddy Lorch's relationship.

Following rumours that they had broken up, many people online have speculated about where they stand in each other's lives. This is due to Natasha and Lorch's constant hints that they are still very much in love, and the Lobola, the Orlando Pirates player, allegedly paid for her.

A tweep with the Twitter handle @PrincessNkosi recently noticed that the Blood & Water actress and the soccer star posted photos with similar backgrounds. The photos appear to be from the same event, as black and white balloons can be seen in nearly half of the frames.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News