A South African man has gone viral after showing his transformation following gastric bypass surgery, revealing a weight loss of over 54kg in five months

He shared that his journey is ongoing and thanked his doctor, highlighting that the process requires continued effort beyond surgery

Users praised his progress, with many calling it inspiring and motivating, while also discussing the realities of medical weight loss journeys

A South African man’s health transformation has gone viral after he shared his journey following gastric bypass surgery, showing remarkable progress over just five months.

Sebeso on the left during his weight loss journey. Image: @sebeso5

Source: TikTok

A video posted by @sebeso5 on TikTok on 10 May 2026 shows a comparison of his appearance before surgery and five months after the procedure. The visual difference between the two stages quickly caught attention online, with many users expressing admiration for his commitment to improving his health.

In the caption, he revealed that he has lost more than 54kg since undergoing the surgery and stated that he is still continuing his journey. He also thanked his doctor for support throughout the process, highlighting the medical guidance involved in his transformation.

What is a gastric bypass surgery

Gastric bypass surgery is a major medical procedure often used to assist individuals with significant weight loss when other methods have not been effective. However, medical professionals consistently emphasise that long-term success depends heavily on lifestyle changes, including diet, exercise, and ongoing medical support.

The post by user @sebeso5 received thousands of reactions, with social media users praising his discipline and determination. Many commented that the journey reflects not just physical change but also emotional and mental strength required to maintain such progress. Others shared encouragement, saying his transformation serves as motivation for people facing similar health struggles.

The viral nature of the video has also opened discussions about body image, health journeys, and the realities behind surgical weight loss. Some users highlighted that while results can be dramatic, the process is challenging and requires long-term commitment.

Sebeso on the right in the hospital before gastric bypass surgery. Image: @sebeso5

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi applauds the transformation

LindyM oSoft encouraged the creator, writing:

“Well done for choosing yourself, stranger… Forward we go.”

Monchu's Nunuberry commented:

“I need to do this. How can you help me?”

Queendee769 wrote:

“You’ve just gained a follower, wow, this is called loving yourself.”

Fakudze S commented:

“Proud of you. 👏👑”

BeyondBlessed Vovo M praised the weight loss journey, saying:

“54kg is not child’s play. This is hard work, dedication and showing up for yourself.”

Neliswa Yaka said:

“Our hero. 🥰”

Nkule Mkhize wrote in isiZulu:

“There’s nothing more important than choosing yourself. Well done bhuti. 🥰”

Ennifer Mokoena shared:

“I wish my medical aid could approve this procedure. I’m tired. 😔”

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Source: Briefly News