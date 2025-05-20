Mzansi Concerned About Zodwa Wabantu’s Sudden Weight Loss: “Something Is Not Right”
- South African exotic dancer and reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu had many netizens concerned about her sudden weight loss
- An online user posted a picture of Zodwa Wabantu on social media of her looking slim, which went viral quickly
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to her sudden weight loss, and others speculated that she is sick
It has been a long time since the South African controversial exotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu made headlines on social media since she got involved in a messy brawl in November 2024.
Is Zodwa Wabantu sick?
Social media has been buzzing ever since netizens showed concerned about Zodwa Wabantu's wellbeing ever since an online user @AmukelaniMoyani posted a picture of the star which showed her sudden weight loss.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president, Julius Malema was also dragged into Zodwa Wabantu's weight issue as he also had netizens concerned last year regarding his weight and appearance.
See the post below:
Netizens react to Zodwa Wabantu's slimmer body
Shortly after the picture of the star's slimmer body went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:
@jeanbloem7 said:
"It might be HIV South Africa has the highest infection rate in Africa 90 000 new infections per year."
@Sphume_Minnie wrote:
"She was this size when she started."
@MaholoTheo responded:
"She looks sick, something is not right."
@conductor24 replied:
"Let me educate you, this world goes round, that means you will enjoy life at a time life will enjoy you. You eat life at some point, life eats you. And this is a typical example of that."
@lerato_lalove commented:
"This was her body in her younger years when she used to dance ka botlolo ya savanna. Does anyone still have that video."
@Minni_Darque stated:
"Zodwa is being eaten by age, finally catching up to her. Julius, on the other hand, is being overshadowed by the real revolutionary Ibrahim… who is literally walking the talk…"
What you need to know about Zodwa Wabantu
Zodwa Wabantu is a South African celebrity known for bold performances without underwear. She’s been a popular dancer in recent years and has had a rivalry with another dancer, Skolopad. She joined Afrotainment as a recording artist and appeared in various TV shows and at events. Zodwa is famous for her candidness and controversial lifestyle.
The reality TV star has a son named Vuyo Libram, who was born when she was 21 years old. She brought him up as a single mother and said that Vuyo is her motivation and inspiration.
Zodwa Wabantu on picking ancestors over fame and popularity
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zodwa Wabantu might not be creating the buzz she used to during her heydays, but the dancer explained why.
Taking to her Instagram page, Zodwa Wabantu shared a picture of herself dressed in traditional attire and smearing some red substance all over her body. She said her ancestors chose her, and they communicate with her full-time.
