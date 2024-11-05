South African exotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu was allegedly involved in a club brawl which ended badly

An Instagram user alleged that Zodwa Wabantu put her hands on her and damaged her braces as well as her cellphone

People gathered to offer support for the woman, and they called out Zodwa Wabantu for her behaviour

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Briefly News. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here: https://corp.briefly.co.za/ai-in-action-workshop

Zodwa Wabantu is making headlines again for all the wrong reasons. The dancer was alleged to have been involved in a fight which saw the victim getting bruises.

Zodwa Wabantu was allegedly involved in a club brawl. Image: zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

Woman alleges Zodwa put hands on her

A woman named Tebogo Makgoba took to Instagram to show pictures of her bruised face and alleged that Zodwa Wabantu was the one who assaulted her.

"I was attacked last night by your fave Zodwa wa bantu😭Yoh shame azanka ka bethiwa so (I have never been hit like this before.) For what I don’t know. She broke my phone and my braces😩💔please help me I do not know what to do."

Check out the pictures below:

Mzansi shares messages of support to alleged victim

Reacting to Tebogo Makoba's post, netizens shared messages of support with people advising her to open a case.

womenforchangesa sympathised:

"I am so so sorry dear, please contact us so we can try to assist. Please open a case, and get medical attention. This is so important."

boitumelolee stated:

"It doesn't matter what happened. She had no right to put her hands on you. Don't let anyone bully you. Open a case and let the law take its course."

kutlwano_smith advised:

"Collect a J88 form at the police station, take it to your nearest clinic and ask them to fill it in; the Doctor will assess you and fill the form in for you. Take the same J88 form to your nearest police station and open an assault case. Contact legal aid for a state attorney and let the law take its course. I’m sorry that you were assaulted and wish you a speedy recovery 💐"

lil_kevin_from_the_hood_ stated:

"Open an assault of abuse against her, and if you have a video and witnesses to show of what she did to you so that justice can be served."

ele_lesego shared:

"Noooh 😢My sweet, beautiful, lil sister, always so kind to us during your time at Rockets 😭you are the most harmless, beautiful, sweetest, hottest girl. Some of us who know you in person know that you are a natural beauty and a hottie. You definitely don't deserve this at all 💔💔I know you are traumatized, but please open a case of assault and seek legal assistance 🤗"

shelly.r.m said:

"I’m soo sorry baby 💔I hope you get the justice you deserve ❤️‍🩹 sending you love and light, praying for a speedy recovery 🫶"

Zodwa refuses to pay organiser his money

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zodwa Wabantu angered an event organiser following a no-show at an event. Zodwa was allegedly paid R13,000.

The SA dancer claimed that her ancestors does not allow refunds as it was against their practices.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News