Media personality Katlego Maboe found himself in hot water after his ex-wife Monique Muller made damning allegations

Monique Muller shared pictures of her alleged abuse, claiming that it was at the hands of Maboe

Muller had also opened a case against the South African media personality for the alleged assault

Bathong! Katlego Maboe found himself in hot water as his ex-wife Monique Muller exposed him again on social media.

Monique Muller accuses Katlego of assault, shares pics online

It seems like nothing will go right between Katlego Maboe and his ex-wife Monique Muller as she has made damning allegations against the media personality on social media.

Recently, Muller shared pictures of her bruises and scars on social media, alleging that she got them from Katlego Maboe and also accused him of physical assault.

In 2020, Monique obtained a protection order against Katlego following her accusations of domestic abuse. Katlego was also accused of being unfaithful and allegedly giving her an STI.

According to The South African, in her now-deleted Instagram stories, Muller slammed all critics against Women For Change regarding their petition to ban Chris Brown from entering SA.

"What’s happening to Women For Change is deeply troubling, especially as it's an organization doing significant work in this country. Supporting your favorite artist is one thing, but this behaviour is turning into bullying and reflects the same abusive actions as Chris Brown.

"So many people are willing to fight a fight for someone who is not even relevant to their lives, yet South Africa is relevant to our lives. Women live this every day."

Muller also had a case opened against the Deal or No Deal presenter.

Monique Muller speaks to Briefly News

In a previous report from Briefly News, Monique Muller spoke about Katlego allegedly lying about his income.

She claimed that Maboe lied about having monthly expenses from R25k to R75k, whereas documents claim he spends over R100k. Monique also said she has no money to pay for attorneys anymore.

