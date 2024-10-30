An anonymous accuser recently accused the American singer Chris Brown of assaulting her

The accuser claimed that the Guidance hitmaker allegedly drugged and assaulted her on Diddy Yacht

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to the allegations

Chris Brown has been accused of sexual assault. Image: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Chris Brown will never know peace as another unknown woman came forward and laid allegations against him just two months before his South African concert.

Unknown woman claims Chris brown drugged her at Diddy'sYachth

Social media has been buzzing after the American singer and songwriter announced that he will be headed to South Africa once again and his violent history resurfaced.

Recently, an unknown woman who remained anonymous has claimed that the Guidance hitmaker allegedly drugged her and assaulted her at Diddy's Yatch in December 2020.

According to Hollywood Reporter, these allegations were made in an Investigation Discovery’s Chris Brown: A History of Violence, a documentary that premiered Sunday, 27 October 2024, on the true-crime network.

This documentary revealed the singer's alleged offstage aggression, including intimate-partner violence, assault charges and sexual assault allegations that first came to light in 2009.

The publication also posted about these allegations on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Chris Brown Doc: Jane Doe Alleges Rapper Drugged, Raped Her on Diddy's Yacht."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the allegations

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to the allegations. Here's what they had to say:

@AlexTownley227 commented:

"Rapper?? LOL, he’s not a rapper, but also, this doesn’t surprise me. He’s a piece of something."

@AriesVeil responded:

"In the least surprising celebrity news ever."

@Emmatheslayer22 replied:

"This man is still abusing women."

@Mikaylee1976 commented:

"Of course he did."

@rouchefort73 said:

"Innocent till proven guilty."

@Jxxxxx024 mentioned:

"Take him down!"

Gayton McKenzie advises peeps to attend Chris Brown’s show

Meanwhile, according to a previous report from Briefly News, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie held a press briefing about Chris Brown’s concert. He encouraged South Africans to purchase tickets, saying this is something to look forward to.

"Our people are hungry for international acts. Don’t go any further; go to the Chris Brown concert."

Source: Briefly News