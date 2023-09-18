947 radio host, Anele Mdoda, shared how her hay fever got worse, to the point that it felt like she had Covid-19

Anele previously opened up about her struggle with body odour and her stubborn armpits, and now she has updated her followers on her health

Social media users flooded Anele's comment section and wished her a speedy recovery

Tjo, Anele is going through a lot. The radio host recently opened up about a health scare she experienced.

Anele speaks up about her full-blown hay fever

The radio personality recently shared on Twitter that she has been very sick.

Anele Mdoda opened up about having hay fever, which took a 360-degree turn and got worse the following day. The Masked Singer SA producer said she took some time off social media because she felt under the weather.

Anele shared tweets updating tweeps about her fever, where she wrote:

"Isn't it true that hay fever tends to worsen with age? It's getting really unbearable now. I'm considering using a nebuliser because the symptoms persist due to the lack of rain."

"I'm still here, folks, though just barely. My hay fever has escalated into a severe fever, and I'm currently dealing with a serious illness. I've got runny noses, coughing, and the whole package. It almost resembled Covid-19 symptoms, but thankfully, I don't have body aches."

See the tweets below:

Netizens wished Anele a speedy recovery

Shortly after Anele shared those posts, social media users wished her a speedy recovery in her comment section:

@Candle_Kerese said:

"Speedy recovery."

@Maps1118 responded:

"It is so painful and mine lasted for the whole month."

@Tubbysah said:

"I am completely down as we speak. Feels like covivi…body so weak and lethargic."

@MaakeMandisi replied:

"It is Covid. My husband and I had it last week. Loss if smell, taste etc."

@MsKabzela said:

"With these strong winds, not gonna rain any day soon!"

@Pmcafrica responded:

"I'm in week 2."

@CandiceGrace83 wrote:

"Please try Sinucon nasal drops. It honestly changed my life!"

This is not the first time Anele has opened up about what goes on in her personal life. The 947 radio host also spoke about her struggles with her body odour, especially the smell of her stubborn armpits.

She said:

"Heyi. I have a stubborn armpit, the one on the left. Ayiva Mitchum nothing vha!!! We have a crisis on our hands because wow the volume bhabhaaaa."

Anele shares her cousin's traumatic crime experience

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Anele shared online that her cousin had a traumatic experience of crime recently. Anele shared a tweet about her cousin whose house was broken into and three other ladies who live by themselves in the same security estate who experienced the same thing.

The radio personality mentioned that her relative locked herself in her room, which was also broken into.

