Performer Moonchild Sanelly weighed in on helping broadcasting queen Anele Mdoda and her embarrassing problem

Anele had asked for antiperspirant advice for her underarms as the hot weather began to set in for the next few months

While a pool of recommendations came in for the 947 radio host, the singer came to the rescue with her best find for the hygienic imbalance

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Moonchild Sanelly has helped Anele with her embarrassing hygienic problem in her left armpit. Images: @zintathu, @moonchildsanelly

Source: Instagram

Moonchild Sanelly may have found the perfect solution to keep armpits dry and fresh for the incoming warmer season!

Moonchild Sanelly plugs Anele Mdoda with an antiperspirant solution

TV personality Anele Mdoda posted a cry for help when she took her hygiene problem to X, formerly known as Twitter and said:

"Heyi. I seem to have a stubborn armpit, the one on the left. Ayiva Mitchum nothing vha!!! We have a crisis on our hands because wow the volume bhabhaaaa."

The dancer, whose real in is Sanelisiwe Twisha, responded with a short clip of her deodorant bottle which she guaranteed to put the end to Mdoda's problem. She said:

"This is magic. From Dischem. I use it on tour."

Watch their interaction in the post below:

Tweeps plug Anele Mdoda with antiperspirant solutions

The comment section of the former Our Perfect Wedding presenter was flooded with a pool of options that could potentially help her with her problem:

@Amukelani_02 suggested:

"Bicarbonate of soda mixed with water until it’s a paste, apply and let it dry. Try this for 3-5 days."

@NoxyMazikhali added:

"Use Witch Hazel uzoba ngumamake it works, it will also decrease the amount of sweat emakwapheni."

@Shiby_bopape asked:

"Have you tried the Dove antiperspirant deodorant dry spray, immediately after shower make sure your armpits are dry and spray directly under your armpits without applying any roll on, just the spray."

@SneguguNhlumayo weighed-in:

"It works but it causes skin irritation, I think the one that's green in colour does a better job."

@RealBandile suggested:

"Change of season, change products each season change that seems to work for me."

@Tshelem_ commented:

"Make a paste with this and water. Use for 3 days."

@Thuli_mashaba added:

"Mix 2 tablespoons of bicarbonate of soda with water, making a paste & apply on your armpit - my name is Mbali Nhlapho & I’m a Housekeeper."

Woman shares Sta-Soft hack to wash wigs

In another story on Briefly News, a Cape Town woman shared her wig revival hack by using fabric softener to restore old and dried-out wigs.

Briefly News spoke to the owner of the TikTok video to find out more about her cheap trick that got weave owners raving.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News