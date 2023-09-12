A Cape Town woman's ingenious Sta-Soft hack is causing a sensation on TikTok as Mzansi stands amazed by the tip

This clever trick has breathed new life into wigs, making them soft, silky and fabulous

Speaking to Briefly News, Asiphe Mbolo says the hack was a game-changer as it transformed the wig

A woman from Cape Town posted a video showing how to use Sta-Soft to improve the look of her wig. Images: Asiphe Mbolo/TikTok.

A Cape Town woman's ingenious fabric softener wig advice has set TikTok abuzz, captivating the online community.

Sta-Soft wig hack

The clever trick, which involves using Sta-Soft fabric softener to revive wigs, has taken TikTok by storm. The hack was posted by Asiphe Mbolo, who shared the video on her TikTok page.

The method offers a simple yet effective method to breathe new life into tired wigs. With just a few easy steps, anyone can enjoy the benefits of soft, silky and fresh-smelling hair.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, Asiphe Mbolo says:

"I had used a relatively cheap dye to colour my wig which was also an experiment but after that I was worried about the results of the dye on my wig so I started search on TikTok for hacks on how what I should try to use when reviving my wig.

"After the dye experiment, I remembered some time ago I saw someone using Sta-Soft fabric softener to wash the wig, then I decided to try that. I was very happy with the results because my wig was so soft and silky and smelling so fresh because of the product."

Watch the video below:

TikTok video inspires Mzansi

People reacted to this innovative haircare solution. The TikTok video has garnered thousands of views and shares, turning it into an overnight sensation.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Lizeka Nkwani81 shared:

"Iyhoo sana one lady at the salon laughed at me wathi kunika washing apha salon but the hair smells nice, it’s soft and silky."

@user723699 said:

"My mom has been using Stay-Soft on our hair as conditioner."

@Risano commented:

"I tried this, and shemmm I’d recommend it to someone else."

@buccwe advised:

"It does wonders, even with curls."

@karishmakebapetse remembered:

"Used to see granny using it on her hair since my childhood days."

@Thembie St shared:

"I use it for my afro, feels soft and smells nice. Good conditioner and it's always in the house."

