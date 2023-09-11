Anele Mdoda shared on Twitter that her cousin had a traumatic experience of crime recently

The 947 radio host said that people broke into the victim's house, which is in a security-gated estate

Netizens shared their opinions regarding the matter, and some said the security company should be held accountable for this

Anele Mdoda said her cousin's place, which is in a security estate, was broken into recently. Image: @zintathu.

Source: Instagram

Trauma invades Anele Mdoda's cousins' life. The radio host shared online that her cousin had a traumatic experience of crime recently.

Anele shares her cousin's crime experience

947 host Anele Mdoda opened up to her fans and followers on Saturday, 9 September 2023, about an experience that will forever play in her mind.

Anele shared a tweet about her cousin whose house was broken into and three other ladies who live by themselves in the same security estate.

The radio personality mentioned that her relative locked herself in her room, which was also broken into.

The radio host wrote:

"My cousin’s house was broken into. She lives in an estate. That same week, three more ladies who lived by themselves in that same estate had their houses broken into. We are in hell. She locked herself in her room, and they broke her door down."

See the tweet below:

Netizens responded to Anele's tweet

South Africans were stunned by this revelation made by Anele Mdoda. Some netizens said the security estate company should be accountable for all this while others said this was an inside job and was done by someone who knows the cousin personally:

@Tndaba responded:

"The security company must answer. How come in an estate, criminals can come in and even break a door? I'm so sorry for your cousin. She went through a traumatic situation. I hope she's fine."

@KaraboM79183935 replied:

"They knew that she was helpless."

@ThubelaThubela said:

"Those are people who knew everything about her, they knew she was alone and for how long."

@Sphe____ said:

"Inside job leyo umkhondo ulele pha kwaba base gaitin."

@Tho_Zulu wrote:

"Im sure it's the people who are staying inside the estate."

@LiliMuller5 said:

"The last time I lived in that kind of environment, in which one's security is taken out of your own control, cars were being stolen.

"It was established that the perpetrators, who worked for the traffic dept registration office, had rented inside the complex and controlled the crime from inside..."

@Cellular_jnr wrote:

"It’s definitely the inside information, it could be the security guards or someone around the area who know everything, and people ain’t aware of it."

@Chirongad wrote:

"Estates are safer than stand-alone houses, and this is the work of an angry guard or someone inside the complex. Inside job is written all over this, or someone truly targets ladies."

