Anele Mdoda has proved times without numbers that she will stand up and show up for her friends

The seasoned radio and television presenter revealed that she recently booked Sbu Noah to perform at a friend's 40th birthday party

Social media users hailed the star for being a thoughtful and kind friend, others were saying they are taking notes from her

Anele Mdoda is a true definition of a friend in need and a friend indeed. The star proved that she will go above and beyond for her friends when she booked Sbu Noah to perform at a friend's birthday party.

Anele Mdoda shared a video showing how she surprised her friend with a Sbu Noah performance on his birthday. Image: @zintathu and @sbunoah

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda hires Sbu Noah for friend's 40th birthday

One thing about having Anele Mdoda as a friend, she will pull out all the stops to make sure you get the perfect birthday.

The Celebrity Game Night presenter recently took to her Twitter page to share that she hired Sbu Noah to sing for a friend who is a huge fan. Sharing a video of the sweet moment the Ukhona La singer walked into the venue singing happy birthday to her friend identified as Andile, Anele wrote:

"My most treasured friend turned 40 and we had to have his favourite, Sbu Noah sing happy birthday last night. It was sensational."

Anele Mdoda praised for her sweet gesture

Social media users praised Anele Mdoda for being a thoughtful friend. Fans said the star should continue being a good friend to her friends.

@MangetheOnce wrote:

"Yabona wena Anele you know how to do these friendships things just like me."

@celeste_nkosi2 wrote:

"Yoh people who are your friends are very lucky Anele, you really do know how to do this friendship thing. You are an amazing friend. Beautiful "

@mexido2008 commented:

"Anele how many friends do you have? Jo! I struggle to juggle 10 but wena you are probably on 100 or some don’t need maintainance? They know they are loved? Thats the kind of friendship I want."

